Dhruv Jurel Deserves A Share Of Match Fees From Rishabh Pant For Wicketkeeping, Says Dinesh Karthik

Rishabh Pant got hurt on the first day of the Test match at Lord’s. He injured his left finger when he tried to catch a ball from Jasprit Bumrah. Because of this, Pant could keep wickets only for 35 overs. After that, he went off the field and Dhruv Jurel came to keep wickets instead. Dhruv is still keeping wickets in the second innings. Even though Pant got hurt, he batted in the first innings and can bat again later.

Funny Comment from Dinesh Karthik

During the commentary, Dinesh Karthik said something funny. He said, “Rishabh Pant should share his match fees with Dhruv Jurel.” Usually, players who play in the match get full fees. But players on the bench get only half. Since Dhruv kept wickets after Pant got hurt, Karthik joked that Pant should share his money with Jurel. It was a nice way to say that Jurel did a good job.

A DISHEARTENING END TO SUCH A COURAGEOUS KNOCK OF RISHABH PANT. – He was in pain, he was struggling with his finger, but he fought like a warrior. pic.twitter.com/VRtJpKaT9C — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 12, 2025

Dhruv Jurel May Get More Chances

Before this, Dhruv Jurel has played only one Test match since Pant came back. That match was in Perth, Australia. Pant has always kept wickets when he plays Tests. But if his finger is still not good, he might just bat and not keep wickets in the next Test. If that happens, Dhruv Jurel can keep wickets again and get more experience.

Rishabh Pant Is Batting Well

Pant started this England tour very well. He scored two centuries in a row. So far, he has made 416 runs in five innings. Only Shubman Gill has scored more runs than him. Gill has 601 runs. Pant’s good batting is helping India in this important series.

England Is Ahead by 175 Runs

At tea on the fourth day, England was 175 runs ahead of India. Both teams scored 387 runs in their first innings. England will try to score more than 300 runs to make a big target for India. India will try to stop England and keep the target less than 250. The series is tied 1-1 now. So, the next days will be very important for both teams.

ALSO READ: Flashback To 2002 NatWest Win: Mohammad Kaif Praises Shubman Gill’s Aggressive Approach