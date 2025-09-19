LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Nupur Sheoran urges parents to back daughters in sports after World Boxing Championship silver

Nupur Sheoran urges parents to back daughters in sports after World Boxing Championship silver

Nupur Sheoran urges parents to back daughters in sports after World Boxing Championship silver

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 22:33:06 IST

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Indian boxer Nupur Sheoran, who clinched a silver medal at the World Boxing Championship 2025, stressed the importance of parental support for women in sports.

“Women are doing better in sports than men comparatively. Parents should support their daughters …that you should not only move forward in studies but also in sports,” Sheoran said.

Reflecting on her campaign, the silver medalist described the tournament as a valuable experience and promised to return stronger.

“It was a great experience… Feels nice to bring more medals,” she added.

A total of three Indian boxers made it to the finals, with Nupur Sheoran losing her final by a 3-2 split against Poland’s Agata Kaczmarska in the 80+ kg category.

India’s boxing contingent concluded their campaign at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool with a total of four medals, including two golds, with Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda crowned as the world champions. Nupur Sheoran clinched silver, while Pooja Rani bagged a bronze.

Olympian Pooja Rani went 4-1 down to Englishwoman Emily Asquith in the semifinals, settling for a bronze.

A total of 20 boxers from India took part in the championships, including Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen, who made their return to the ring after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Borgohain bowed out in the second round of the 75 kg category, while Zareen made it to the quarterfinals of the women’s 51 kg, losing to Turkey’s two-time Olympic silver medallist Buse Naz Cakiroglu. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Liverpoolminakshi-hoodanupur-sheoranpooja-raniworld-boxing-championship-2025

RELATED News

Asia cup 2025: Sri Lanka Cricket Board Confirms Dunith Wellalage’s Return Amid Tragedy
World Athletics Championships: Gulveer Singh fails to make history, Annu Rani bows out in qualifying round
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Warns PCB Over Protocol Breach
Have become like Rohit: Suryakumar struggles to remember changes as India win toss, opt to bat against Oman
India A vs Australia A: Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal Shine as first unofficial Test ends in draw

LATEST NEWS

Nupur Sheoran urges parents to back daughters in sports after World Boxing Championship silver
Uttarakhand CM Dhami chairs high-level meeting on damages of recent disasters in the state
Trump, Xi emphasise US-China ties most important bilateral relationship in world during phone call: Chinese media
"He went too soon": Zubeen Garg's childhood friend mourns singer's sudden passing, recalls "we made music together
'Khidkiyaan Theatre Festival 2025' kicks off in Mumbai, actor Yashpal Sharma recalls "It has been 8 years since I joined"
India in advanced talks with Oman for FTA, open to trade deals with other GCC nations: Piyush Goyal
Analysing The Implications Of Revocation Of Chabahar Sanctions Waiver: MEA
Sam Pitroda Clarifies Pakistan Remark After Major Backlash, Says…
Manipur: 2 Assam Rifles personnel killed, five injured in terror attack in Bishnupur
Who Is Post Malone? All About The Global Superstar Coming To Perform Live In India
Nupur Sheoran urges parents to back daughters in sports after World Boxing Championship silver

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nupur Sheoran urges parents to back daughters in sports after World Boxing Championship silver

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nupur Sheoran urges parents to back daughters in sports after World Boxing Championship silver
Nupur Sheoran urges parents to back daughters in sports after World Boxing Championship silver
Nupur Sheoran urges parents to back daughters in sports after World Boxing Championship silver
Nupur Sheoran urges parents to back daughters in sports after World Boxing Championship silver

QUICK LINKS