Nupur Sheoran urges parents to back daughters in sports after World Boxing Championship silver

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Indian boxer Nupur Sheoran, who clinched a silver medal at the World Boxing Championship 2025, stressed the importance of parental support for women in sports.

“Women are doing better in sports than men comparatively. Parents should support their daughters …that you should not only move forward in studies but also in sports,” Sheoran said.

Reflecting on her campaign, the silver medalist described the tournament as a valuable experience and promised to return stronger.

“It was a great experience… Feels nice to bring more medals,” she added.

A total of three Indian boxers made it to the finals, with Nupur Sheoran losing her final by a 3-2 split against Poland’s Agata Kaczmarska in the 80+ kg category.

India’s boxing contingent concluded their campaign at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool with a total of four medals, including two golds, with Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda crowned as the world champions. Nupur Sheoran clinched silver, while Pooja Rani bagged a bronze.

Olympian Pooja Rani went 4-1 down to Englishwoman Emily Asquith in the semifinals, settling for a bronze.

A total of 20 boxers from India took part in the championships, including Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen, who made their return to the ring after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Borgohain bowed out in the second round of the 75 kg category, while Zareen made it to the quarterfinals of the women’s 51 kg, losing to Turkey’s two-time Olympic silver medallist Buse Naz Cakiroglu. (ANI)

