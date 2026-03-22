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Home > Sports News > NZ vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?

NZ vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?

Catch the live action of the New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I on March 22, 2026. With the Black Caps leading 2-1, South Africa faces a do-or-die battle in Wellington.

Daryl Mitchell in frame. (Credits: ANI)
Daryl Mitchell in frame. (Credits: ANI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 22, 2026 09:05:42 IST

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NZ vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?

Where To Watch New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team: It will be a great opportunity for the hosts, New Zealand, who are on the verge of taking an unassailable lead in the series against South Africa as they face each other at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Sunday. Mitchell Santner-led side is already 2-1 in the series, with a commanding win in the last T20I by 8 wickets.

On the other hand, visiting South Africa have a do-or-die game on their hands. If they lose this match, the fifth and final T20I remains inconsequential as the Proteas will look to enforce a decider.

The match is taking place in Wellington, which will assist the team who are batting second due to the dew factor. Lush green outfield at the Sky Stadium makes the ball travel to the boundary quicker. 

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New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Details:

On which date will the New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I match will take place on 22nd March (Sunday).

What time will the New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I match start?

The match between New Zealand and South Africa will begin at 11:45 AM IST.

Which TV network will broadcast the New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I match?

The South Africa vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs New Zealand 4th T20I match?

The South Africa vs New Zealand match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

What are the full squads for the South Africa vs New Zealand 4th T20I match?

New Zealand Squad: Tom Blundell(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Katene D Clarke, Dane Cleaver, James Neesham(c), Cole McConchie, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes

South Africa Squad: Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane

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Tags: Cricket Match LiveNew Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket TeamNZ vs SASouth Africa vs New ZealandWhere To Watch New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team

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NZ vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?

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NZ vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?
NZ vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?
NZ vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?
NZ vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?

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