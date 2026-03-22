UFC London: Evloev vs Murphy Live Streaming in India, Fight Time & Broadcast Details

Evloev vs Murphy UFC Live Streaming: The spotlight shifts to London this weekend as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns with a stacked Fight Night card at the O2 Arena. Headlining the event are two unbeaten featherweights, Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy, both eager to preserve their perfect records and push for a title shot.

With reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski recently defending his belt in dominant fashion, the stakes couldn’t be higher for the main event fighters. A convincing win here could bring either Evloev or Murphy into serious contention in the featherweight division.

The card also features a strong mix of established names and rising prospects, ensuring an exciting night for fans. Fighters like Michael Page, Nathaniel Wood, Roman Dolidze and Louie Sutherland are all set to step into the Octagon, adding further depth to an already compelling lineup.

UFC London: Start Time and Live Streaming Details

Fans across the globe can tune in to catch all the action live. The main card is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT in the United States on Saturday, March 21. In the UK, the action kicks off at 9:00 PM GMT, while viewers in India can watch the main card from 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 22.

For audiences in other regions, the main card will begin at 10:00 PM CET in France and Germany, 7:00 AM AEST in Australia, and 9:00 AM NZDT in New Zealand. Fans in Saudi Arabia can tune in at 12:00 AM AST, while those in Singapore and Japan can catch the fights at 4:00 AM SGT and 5:00 AM JST respectively. In Brazil, the broadcast starts at 5:00 PM BRT, and in Mexico, it begins at 2:00 PM CST.

The preliminary card will start earlier in the day, with timings set for 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT in the United States and 6:00 PM GMT in the UK. Indian viewers can watch the prelims from 10:30 PM IST on Saturday night, while in Australia, it will begin at 4:00 AM AEST on Sunday.

Where to Watch

The event will be available through the UFC’s official broadcast partners and streaming platforms, depending on your region. Fans are advised to check their local listings to ensure uninterrupted coverage of one of the most anticipated Fight Night cards of the year. With an unbeaten clash headlining the card and several exciting matchups lined up, UFC London promises a thrilling night of action for MMA fans worldwide.