LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka F-16 jet bts canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba karnataka F-16 jet bts canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba karnataka F-16 jet bts canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba karnataka F-16 jet bts canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka F-16 jet bts canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba karnataka F-16 jet bts canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba karnataka F-16 jet bts canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba karnataka F-16 jet bts canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > UFC London: Evloev vs Murphy Live Streaming in India, Fight Time & Broadcast Details

UFC London: Evloev vs Murphy Live Streaming in India, Fight Time & Broadcast Details

Catch UFC London live streaming in India featuring Movsar Evloev vs Lerone Murphy. Check fight time, full schedule, prelims timing, and how to watch the event live.

UFC London: Evloev vs Murphy Live Streaming in India, Fight Time & Broadcast Details. Photo: UFC Europe- X
UFC London: Evloev vs Murphy Live Streaming in India, Fight Time & Broadcast Details. Photo: UFC Europe- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 22, 2026 01:29:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UFC London: Evloev vs Murphy Live Streaming in India, Fight Time & Broadcast Details

Evloev vs Murphy UFC Live Streaming: The spotlight shifts to London this weekend as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns with a stacked Fight Night card at the O2 Arena. Headlining the event are two unbeaten featherweights, Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy, both eager to preserve their perfect records and push for a title shot.

With reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski recently defending his belt in dominant fashion, the stakes couldn’t be higher for the main event fighters. A convincing win here could bring either Evloev or Murphy into serious contention in the featherweight division.

The card also features a strong mix of established names and rising prospects, ensuring an exciting night for fans. Fighters like Michael Page, Nathaniel Wood, Roman Dolidze and Louie Sutherland are all set to step into the Octagon, adding further depth to an already compelling lineup. 

You Might Be Interested In

UFC London: Start Time and Live Streaming Details

Fans across the globe can tune in to catch all the action live. The main card is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT in the United States on Saturday, March 21. In the UK, the action kicks off at 9:00 PM GMT, while viewers in India can watch the main card from 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 22.

For audiences in other regions, the main card will begin at 10:00 PM CET in France and Germany, 7:00 AM AEST in Australia, and 9:00 AM NZDT in New Zealand. Fans in Saudi Arabia can tune in at 12:00 AM AST, while those in Singapore and Japan can catch the fights at 4:00 AM SGT and 5:00 AM JST respectively. In Brazil, the broadcast starts at 5:00 PM BRT, and in Mexico, it begins at 2:00 PM CST.

The preliminary card will start earlier in the day, with timings set for 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT in the United States and 6:00 PM GMT in the UK. Indian viewers can watch the prelims from 10:30 PM IST on Saturday night, while in Australia, it will begin at 4:00 AM AEST on Sunday. 

Where to Watch

The event will be available through the UFC’s official broadcast partners and streaming platforms, depending on your region. Fans are advised to check their local listings to ensure uninterrupted coverage of one of the most anticipated Fight Night cards of the year. With an unbeaten clash headlining the card and several exciting matchups lined up, UFC London promises a thrilling night of action for MMA fans worldwide.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Evloev vs MurphyEvloev vs Murphy live streamingLerone Murphy fightMMA live streaming IndiaMovsar Evloev fightUFC broadcast IndiaUFC event LondonUFC Fight Night LondonUFC fight night scheduleUFC live streaming IndiaUFC London 2026UFC London fight cardUFC London time IndiaUFC London TV channelUFC main card timeUFC prelims time IndiaUFC schedule IndiaUFC streaming guideUFC UK eventwatch UFC live India

RELATED News

Japan Edge Australia 1-0 to Lift AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 In Sydney

Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?

IPL 2026: Shocking! Former CSK Star Proposes Salary Cut for KKR All-Rounder Cameron Green

MS Dhoni Set for IPL 2026 Farewell? Robin Uthappa Makes Massive Prediction Ahead of CSK’s First Game

IPL 2026 | ‘155 Kmph Ready To Be Broken…?’: Mayank Yadav Set To Partner Mohammed Shami In LSG

LATEST NEWS

Iranian Missile Strikes Jerusalem Near Al-Aqsa Mosque On Eid, Sparking Panic And Global Concern, WATCH VIDEO

The 50 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch, Finalists Face Off As Prize Money Twist Is Revealed Before Yhe Big Night

Mamta Kulkarni Back To Glam Life? Ex-Maha Mandleshwar Stuns In Western Outfit With Friends As Video Goes Viral

Salman Khan Follows Annual Ritual On Eid, Greets Fans With Salim Khan Post Hospital Discharge, Internet Says ‘Good To See Him Back…’

‘Bomb Mumbai And Delhi If America Attacks Us’: Ex-Pakistan Envoy Abdul Basit’s Viral Threat Against India Raises Alarm

Govt Boosts LPG Supply: States To Receive 50% Of Pre-Crisis Gas, Additional 20% Allocation From March 23

Who Was Bilal Arif Salafi? LeT Commander Shot And Stabbed To Death In Muridke Shortly After Eid Prayers, Horrific Video Surfaces Online

Who Is M.K. Stalin? DMK Patriarch, Karunanidhi’s Political Heir, And Incumbent CM Faces Crucial Electoral Test Against NDA And TVK In Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Hatia UNO MMS Row: Bangladesh Officer’s Obscene 29-Second Leaked Video Goes Viral, But There’s A Shocking Twist- What Really Happened?

Karnataka Horror: Government Officer Dies by Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Senior In Video: ‘God And Law Will Punish Him’

UFC London: Evloev vs Murphy Live Streaming in India, Fight Time & Broadcast Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UFC London: Evloev vs Murphy Live Streaming in India, Fight Time & Broadcast Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UFC London: Evloev vs Murphy Live Streaming in India, Fight Time & Broadcast Details
UFC London: Evloev vs Murphy Live Streaming in India, Fight Time & Broadcast Details
UFC London: Evloev vs Murphy Live Streaming in India, Fight Time & Broadcast Details
UFC London: Evloev vs Murphy Live Streaming in India, Fight Time & Broadcast Details

QUICK LINKS