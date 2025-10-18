LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ogier narrowly leads Rovanpera in Central European Rally

Ogier narrowly leads Rovanpera in Central European Rally

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 18, 2025 01:02:31 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP'S CENTRAL EUROPEAN RALLY EDITORS NOTE, IT WAS UNCLEAR FROM MATERIAL PROVIDED WHERE EACH SHOT TOOK PLACE AS THE RALLY IS IN MULTIPLE LOCATIONS RESENDING WITH FULL SCRIPT  SHOWS: VARIOUS LOCATIONS (OCTOBER 17, 2025) (WRC PROMOTER GMBH – see restrictions before use) 1. AERIAL OVER TOWN 2. ON BOARD CAMERA – SEBASTIEN OGIER OF TOYOTA GAZOO RACING  3. OGIER (17) 4. ON BOARD CAMERA – KALLE ROVANPERA OF TOYOTA GAZOO RACING  5. ROVANPERA (69) 6. ON BOARD CAMERA – ELFYN EVANS OF TOYOTA GAZOO RACING  7. EVANS (33) 8. OTT TANAK OF HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS  9. ON BOARD CAMERA – TANAK (8) 10. VARIOUS OF THIERRY NEUVILLE WORKING ON HIS CAR 11. NEUVILLE (1) RACING 12. ON BOARD CAMERA – NEUVILLE WITH BONNET FLAPPING STORY: Rallying legend Sebastien Ogier held a narrow lead over Toyota teammate Kalle Rovanpera at the Central European Rally on Friday (October 17).     The Frenchman leads Rovanpera of Finland by just 0.6 seconds after the day's eight stages, with British driver Elfyn Evans lying in third place as Toyota dominated the top of the leaderboard.     Estonia's Ott Tanak finished the day in fourth place in his Hyundai.     The drivers will clock up nearly 312km on asphalt in 18 notoriously changeable stages across Germany, Austria and Czech Republic over the course of the weekend. (Production: Andy Ragg)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 1:02 AM IST
