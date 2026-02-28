‘They’ve Done It!’ – CM Omar Abdullah Leads Celebrations as Social Media Hails J&K’s Historic Maiden Ranji Trophy Triumph

Jammu and Kashmir won their first Ranji Trophy and created history by becoming the 18th team to win the premier first-class tournament. Led by Paras Dogra, they drew the final clash against Karnataka; however, the 291-run lead after the first innings ensured that they were the winning side.

J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, made the trip to Hubballi and led the celebrations on social media, cheering for his state team from the stands. The cricketing world expressed its joy by taking to social media platforms. Former cricketers, fans, and people involved in the sport in different capacities talked about the historic achievement by the J&K team.

CM Omar Abdullah cheers J&K from the stands







J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, who made a trip to Hubballi specially for the Ranji Trophy final too shared a video from the stands. Abdullah, upon his arrival, also talked about how he believes that one or two players would definitely play for India someday. Abdullah said, “I think it is time our players are invited or asked to play for the country. One or two of them definitely deserve to wear the Indian colours.”

Cricketing world reacts to J&K’s famous win

Saurashtra, Vidharba, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and now J & k have won the Ranji Trophy over the last decade. These teams have found a way to prepare well with a unified goal in mind as a team. It has paved way for cricketers like Jaydev, Harsh Dubey( India A), Rajat Patidar,… pic.twitter.com/ukaNPP3zEQ — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 28, 2026







Earlier in the day, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin talked about how, over the last decade, new teams have won the tournament, including Jammu and Kashmir.

Such a heartwarming result in the Ranji Trophy final. This is the moment Jammu & Kashmir must have dreamt of for so long. And to do it against the might of Karnataka is even more special. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 28, 2026





Harsha Bhogle, commonly referred to as the voice of cricket, talked about how winning against Karnataka made the achievement even more special.

Years of dreams ✨

Years of belief 💪

History made today 🏆 Congratulations on the maiden Ranji Trophy, Jammu & Kashmir 🥳 #WhistlePodu #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/x3Zv8TqTVD — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 28, 2026







Raw emotions behind a historic Ranji Trophy victory! Congratulations, Jammu & Kashmir! 🥹🤌 pic.twitter.com/37Oe772Owf — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) February 28, 2026







IPL franchises also reacted to the historic moment.

Jammu-Kashmir's Ranji Trophy title epitomises the underdog spirit of Indian cricket. Look at how they've outperformed big teams and in their own backyard: like coach Ajay Sharma said – Ghar Mein Ghuss Kar Maarte Hain (in cricketing sense) This is a special moment for Indian… — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 28, 2026







Famous sports journalist Vikrant Gupta expressed how J&K winning the final was a great underdog story.

We celebrate the IPL and ICC trophies with trophy tours, where common people get to click pictures of themselves with the cup. Why not the Ranji Trophy? Imagine the Ranji shield being taken across as many states as possible in a year. Let young cricketers from across India… — Priyank Panchal (@PKpanchal09) February 28, 2026







Former Gujarat cricketer, Priyank Panchal, called for the need of having trophy tour for the Ranji Trophy as well.

