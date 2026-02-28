LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘They’ve Done It!’ – CM Omar Abdullah Leads Celebrations as Social Media Hails J&K’s Historic Maiden Ranji Trophy Triumph

Jammu and Kashmir scripted history by winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title after drawing the final against Karnataka in Hubli. Having debuted in 1959–60, J&K are champions 67 years later, with CM Omar Abdullah leading the celebrations on social media.

CM Omar Abdullah shares a video from the stands as the Jammu and Kashmir team celebrates after winning the Ranji Trophy. Image Credit: X/@ChennaiIPL and @OmarAbdullah
Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: February 28, 2026 15:40:30 IST

Jammu and Kashmir won their first Ranji Trophy and created history by becoming the 18th team to win the premier first-class tournament. Led by Paras Dogra, they drew the final clash against Karnataka; however, the 291-run lead after the first innings ensured that they were the winning side. 

J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, made the trip to Hubballi and led the celebrations on social media, cheering for his state team from the stands. The cricketing world expressed its joy by taking to social media platforms. Former cricketers, fans, and people involved in the sport in different capacities talked about the historic achievement by the J&K team.

CM Omar Abdullah cheers J&K from the stands



J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, who made a trip to Hubballi specially for the Ranji Trophy final too shared a video from the stands. Abdullah, upon his arrival, also talked about how he believes that one or two players would definitely play for India someday. Abdullah said, “I think it is time our players are invited or asked to play for the country. One or two of them definitely deserve to wear the Indian colours.”

Cricketing world reacts to J&K’s famous win



Earlier in the day, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin talked about how, over the last decade, new teams have won the tournament, including Jammu and Kashmir. 



Harsha Bhogle, commonly referred to as the voice of cricket, talked about how winning against Karnataka made the achievement even more special. 





IPL franchises also reacted to the historic moment.



Famous sports journalist Vikrant Gupta expressed how J&K winning the final was a great underdog story.

 



Former Gujarat cricketer, Priyank Panchal, called for the need of having trophy tour for the Ranji Trophy as well.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy 2026 Final: Auqib Nabi The Hero as Jammu & Kashmir End 67-Year Wait for Historic First Title

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 3:19 PM IST
Tags: Auqib NabiJammujammu and kashmirkarnatakakashmiromar abdullahParas DograRanji TrophyRanji Trophy Final

