Ranji Trophy 2026 Final: Auqib Nabi The Hero as Jammu & Kashmir End 67-Year Wait for Historic First Title

Ranji Trophy 2026 Final: In a historic shift for Indian domestic cricket, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) captured their first-ever Ranji Trophy title on Saturday, Feb 28, dethroning the powerhouse Karnataka at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground. The victory ends a 67-year wait for the northernmost side, who dominated the five-day final to secure the title on the basis of a massive first-innings lead.

The match officially ended in a draw on the final day, but the result was a mere formality once J&K secured a decisive 291-run lead in the first innings. Under tournament regulations, the team with the first-innings advantage is crowned champion if the match is not played to an outright result. J&K captain Paras Dogra eventually declared the second innings at 342/4, with the lead swelling to 633, before both captains shook hands to spark emotional celebrations.

Auqib Nabi Claims Man of the Match

The architect of the victory was pace spearhead Auqib Nabi, who was named Man of the Match for his game-changing performance with the ball. Nabi’s relentless accuracy dismantled a Karnataka batting lineup featuring several international stars. His masterful 5/54 on Day 3 was the turning point, as he removed key wickets including KL Rahul and Karun Nair, ensuring J&K took total control of the contest.

A Batting Masterclass

The foundation for the “Himalayan Charge” was laid by a collective batting effort that left the eight-time champions searching for answers. J&K posted a mammoth 584 in their first outing, powered by Shubham Pundir’s marathon 121 and vital contributions from Yawer Hassan (88), Sahil Lotra (72), and captain Dogra (70).

In the second innings, J&K refused to let up. Qamran Iqbal (160) and Sahil Lotra (101)* both notched magnificent centuries, neutralizing the Karnataka attack. Despite a heroic 160 by Karnataka veteran Mayank Agarwal in the first innings, the hosts were unable to claw back into the game at any stage.

The victory marks a seismic shift in the hierarchy of the Indian domestic circuit. J&K now becomes the first side from the region to join the elite list of Ranji champions, proving that the gap between the traditional powerhouses and the rising states has officially closed.