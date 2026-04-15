Who Is Roman Gofman? Boxer-Turned General With No Intelligence Experience Picked By Netanyahu As New Mossad Chief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially appointed Major General Roman Gofman as the new head of the Mossad intelligence agency on April 12. Gofman earlier served as Netanyahu’s military secretary. He will take charge for five years from June 2, replacing David Barnea.

“He is an outstanding officer—bold and creative—who has demonstrated throughout the war a perspective outside the box and impressive resourcefulness. I wish Major General Gofman great success in his next role as Mossad chief, and I am confident that he will do much for Israel’s security,” says Netanyahu for Major General Roman Gofman.

Who is Major General Roman Gofman? Who Got Appointed As New Mossad Chief

Roman Gofman was born in Belarus in 1976, moved to Israel at 14, and joined the army’s armoured corps in 1995, starting his long military career.

He was made the commander of the 210th “Bashan” Division in 2020, which supervises Israel’s border with Syria. During this time, he allowed intelligence officers to share secret information with an Israeli teenager, Ori Elmakayes, for a social media campaign that was not officially approved which later faced strong criticism, according to the Times of Israel.

Roman Gofman is seen as close to Benjamin Netanyahu, as he worked as his military secretary for almost two years.

In that role, he travelled on the prime minister’s behalf for different tasks and helped make sure Netanyahu’s orders were carried out within the Israel Defense Forces.

What Was The Role Of Gofman During October 7 Hamas Attacks?



During the October 7 Hamas attacks, Roman Gofman was leading the national infantry training centre. At that time, he personally fought militants in Sderot killing two attackers before being seriously injured. This incident later built his image as a combat-focused officer.

After his recovery, he moved into planning important roles, including working as military secretary to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which brought him close to top decision-making.

His appointment comes at a time when Israel is involved in several conflicts at once, including ongoing tensions with Iran.

Who is David Barnea Is He Still Alive?

In 2024, the social media was full of misleading claims, one such viral claim was Mossad chief David Barnea was targeted in an Iranian attack.

The rumor started from a post by a Cape Town mayoral candidate, who shared a blurry video and Barnea’s picture. The post suggested he had been attacked, and people started imagining possible retaliation and a bigger conflict between Israel and Iran.

However, it was later found that the video had nothing to do with the current situation. It was actually old footage from explosions in Lebanon in 2024, which was shared again in the wrong context.

There has been no confirmation from Israeli officials or media about any attack on Barnea. He is still active in his role, and his term as Mossad chief is expected to continue until June 2026.

Why Was Roman Gofman Chosen As Mossad Chief?

Roman Gofman is seen as having views similar to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he has worked closely with him in his office. His studies at a religious institute in the West Bank and his support for stronger military control in Gaza show his clear ideological stance.

Choosing a war-experienced officer like Gofman to lead the Mossad suggests a plan to combine intelligence work with military thinking, especially as Israel deals with a more complex situation in the region.

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