Lionel Messi ended his 21 year tenure with Barcelona on 5th August 2021, and the reason is money. Despite reports that Messi even agreed to sign a new deal and was prepared to accept a pay drop, Barcelona’s mounting debt and La Liga’s financial regulations prevented them from hiring the star under the wage gap.

The main reason behind “Leaving” Barcelona

On this day, people learned that Messi did not leave because he wanted to, he left because Barcelona could not afford him even though at the beginning of August negotiations had come close to an apparent agreement. The club had liabilities of approximately 1.35 billion euros and wages had surpassed the 103 percent mark over revenue which could not have been supported by the structure of La Liga in accordance with Messi visioned contract.

Today the people could observe the teary goodbye of Messi at Camp Nou, the press conference during which he officially confirmed his departure which he had not wanted and he had not wanted the club. Whereas most thought that he had left the club on a voluntary basis, behind the door information showed that Messi had sought to leave the club a year ago in the month of August in 2020 out of frustration with how the club was headed only to stick with it until the financial meltdown occurred which prompted his departure in 2021.

Present Day Barcelona

To this day, the magnitude of mismanagement dawned on this day. Critics have accused toppled president Josep Maria Bartomeu of excessive spending, priorities out of synch with the financial realities on the ground, and scandal all of which have left Barcelona staring at a financial cripple that could not even help them keep their best ever player.

The transfer of Messi on this day had represented not only a transfer but a wakeup call on the repercussion of mismanaging of clubs. His departure was the end of era and the start of long journey of Barcelona towards financial and sporting revival with the La Liga ruling compelling the sober calling of the club.

