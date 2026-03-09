‘Paani Pilaane Ka Kaam Hai’: Mohammed Siraj Gives Funny Reply When Asked About His And Kuldeep Yadav’s Role | Watch Video

Mohammed Siraj once again made the headlines for his funny reply after the win in the T20 World Cup 2026. The right-arm pacer was in the headlines in 2024 for his emotional comment on Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling efforts. However, in 2026, Siraj turned the tables with a funny reply when being asked about his role in the team.

The right-arm pacer came into the squad, replacing the injured Harshit Rana, who was originally named in the Indian squad. Siraj played only a solitary game in the tournament, replacing Jasprit Bumrah in the first match against the United States of America at the Wankhede Stadium. In that game, Siraj was India’s best bowler, picking up three wickets in his four overs.

Watch: Siraj wins the internet with his funny reply









Mohammed Siraj has been one of the favourites of the Indian cricket fans for his performances on the field. The right-arm pacer has always been regarded as one of those players who never give up. Having been on the bench, barring the game against the US, Siraj still played an important role in India’s triumph.

When asked about his and Kuldeep Yadav’s roles in the team, Siraj said, “Haa bohot hee bada role hai hum dono ka, kyuki bahaar baith ke paani pilaana.” (Yes, we both have a huge role to play by sitting on the bench and providing drinks to the players)

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav also played a single game in the tournament against Pakistan. Kuldeep was preferred over Arshdeep Singh in that game, given it was played in Sri Lanka, where the ball was expected to spin a bit more. In that game, the left-arm chinaman picked up a solitary wicket in his three overs while giving away 14 runs.

Also Read: ‘Next Goal is The Olympics’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After Winning The T20 World Cup 2026