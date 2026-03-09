‘Next Goal is The Olympics’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After Winning The T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav revealed what is next in his plans after winning the T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian skipper has set his eyes on the Olympics as his next goal. The Indian team put on an emphatic performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium to win a historic third title by 96 runs.

The Olympics will be taking place in 2028 in Los Angeles. Cricket will be making a return to the quadrennial event after 128 years. The sport will be played in the T20 format in Los Angeles, and Suryakumar will be expected to lead the Indian team.

Suryakumar Yadav sets his eyes on the Olympics









After winning the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand by 96 runs, Suryakumar Yadav talked about his next goal. The Indian skipper said, “The next goal is the Olympics. Olympic gold and the T20 World Cup that year. Don’t forget.” With two T20 events taking place in 2028, the Indian team would be aiming to win at least one of the two tournaments.

Doubts Over Suryakumar’s Future?

After he was dismissed for a golden duck in the final between India and New Zealand, there were questions over Suryakumar Yadav’s future and his place in the batting unit. Rohit Sharma announced his retirement right after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024. Many fans believed that a similar route would be taken by Suryakumar Yadav.

However, with his statement over the LA28 Olympics, there is no doubt over the fact that the Indian skipper would be playing for another two years at least.

Suryakumar expresses his feelings after winning T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav was an integral part of the team that won the T20 World Cup in 2024. However, he had a highly crucial role as leading the Indian team to glory in 2026. The right-handed batter, when talking about winning the T20 World Cup, said, “It’ll take a little bit of time to sink in. We have just come out of a game. It was a good game. Playing at home. When we wake up tomorrow and go back home, I don’t know where we are going, but it will be a special feeling. Whatever happened in the last two years post 2024 T20 World Cup has been unbelievable and I don’t know how to express it. It has been a wonderful journey.”

Also Read: India vs New Zealand Final: Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy to Lord Hanuman | Watch Video