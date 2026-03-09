‘Next Goal is The Olympics’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After Winning The T20 World Cup 2026

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Next Goal is The Olympics’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After Winning The T20 World Cup 2026

‘Next Goal is The Olympics’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After Winning The T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav sets his eyes on the Olympics after winning the final against New Zealand by 96 runs. The Indian skipper was dismissed for a golden duck in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar Yadav became the third skipper to win the T20 World Cup for India after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav became the third skipper to win the T20 World Cup for India after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 9, 2026 12:30:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Next Goal is The Olympics’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After Winning The T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav revealed what is next in his plans after winning the T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian skipper has set his eyes on the Olympics as his next goal. The Indian team put on an emphatic performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium to win a historic third title by 96 runs. 

The Olympics will be taking place in 2028 in Los Angeles. Cricket will be making a return to the quadrennial event after 128 years. The sport will be played in the T20 format in Los Angeles, and Suryakumar will be expected to lead the Indian team.

Suryakumar Yadav sets his eyes on the Olympics




After winning the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand by 96 runs, Suryakumar Yadav talked about his next goal. The Indian skipper said, “The next goal is the Olympics. Olympic gold and the T20 World Cup that year. Don’t forget.” With two T20 events taking place in 2028, the Indian team would be aiming to win at least one of the two tournaments. 

Doubts Over Suryakumar’s Future?

After he was dismissed for a golden duck in the final between India and New Zealand, there were questions over Suryakumar Yadav’s future and his place in the batting unit. Rohit Sharma announced his retirement right after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024. Many fans believed that a similar route would be taken by Suryakumar Yadav. 

However, with his statement over the LA28 Olympics, there is no doubt over the fact that the Indian skipper would be playing for another two years at least. 

Suryakumar expresses his feelings after winning T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav was an integral part of the team that won the T20 World Cup in 2024. However, he had a highly crucial role as leading the Indian team to glory in 2026. The right-handed batter, when talking about winning the T20 World Cup, said, “It’ll take a little bit of time to sink in. We have just come out of a game. It was a good game. Playing at home. When we wake up tomorrow and go back home, I don’t know where we are going, but it will be a special feeling. Whatever happened in the last two years post 2024 T20 World Cup has been unbelievable and I don’t know how to express it. It has been a wonderful journey.”

Also Read: India vs New Zealand Final: Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy to Lord Hanuman | Watch Video

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 12:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND vs NZindiaindia vs new zealandLA OlympicsLA Olympics 2028new zealandOlympicssuryakumar yadavt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

India vs New Zealand Final: Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy to Lord Hanuman | Watch Video

Mohammad Amir Makes a U-Turn After India Wins T20 World Cup 2026 Final Against New Zealand

MS Dhoni’s Heartfelt Tribute To Gautam Gambhir After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win: “Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great…”

Suryakumar Yadav Honors Rohit Sharma After T20 World Cup 2026 Victory – “I Want To Thank Rohit Bhai…”

In Pics: Best Moments From India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Win Over New Zealand

LATEST NEWS

‘Next Goal is The Olympics’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After Winning The T20 World Cup 2026

NMMS Admit Card 2026 Release Expected Soon: Direct Steps To Download

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leak: Under Display Face ID, Enhanced Camera Tech, And A20 Chipset—Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Who Is Maheika Sharma? Being Called ‘Lucky Charm’ By This Sportsman Spotted Sharing A Kiss After India’s T20 Win- Check Career, Net Worth, Age And More

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Was The Couple Caught And Beaten By Crowd 2 Months After The Video Leak? Here’s What You Should Know

Domicil by HTL Group Launches Domicil Sleep, Opens Two Experience Stores in Bengaluru

Supreme Leader But Not Supreme Power: Mojtaba Khamenei Gets Military Backing, But Is Ali Larijani Preparing A Challenge?

9 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Latest Astrology News

“Sometimes You Have to Leave Empty Spaces”: A Conversation with Ameet Shetye on His Instrumental Track The Zephyr

NTA NCET 2026 Registration Window Closing Soon: Direct Link To Apply Here

‘Next Goal is The Olympics’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After Winning The T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Next Goal is The Olympics’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After Winning The T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Next Goal is The Olympics’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After Winning The T20 World Cup 2026
‘Next Goal is The Olympics’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After Winning The T20 World Cup 2026
‘Next Goal is The Olympics’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After Winning The T20 World Cup 2026
‘Next Goal is The Olympics’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After Winning The T20 World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS