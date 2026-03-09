India vs New Zealand Final: Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy to Lord Hanuman | Watch Video

India defeated New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue defeated the Blackcaps. It was an emphatic win by the defending champions as they became the first team to win the T20 World Cup back-to-back. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side defeated the Kiwis by 96 runs and dedicated the trophy to Lord Hanuman.

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav dedicates the trophy to Lord Hanuman









Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the trophy to Lord Hanuman. The Indian skipper, along with Gautam Gambhir and Jay Shah, visited the Hanuman temple near the Narendra Modi Stadium to offer prayers at the temple.

Before the final, the Indian team members visited the Hanuman temple to seek blessings. Throughout the tournament, different members of the Indian team visited temples. At the Wankhede Stadium before the semi-final clash between India and England, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Axar Patel had visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

India defeated New Zealand to a record third title

The hosts at Narendra Modi Stadium put on a strong show. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan’s fifties at the top of the order helped India post 255 runs while batting first. Shivam Dube, batting at number seven, scored 26 runs in just eight balls, hitting three fours and a couple of sixes.

India continued their emphatic performance in the second innings. The Kiwis’ batting unit was totally dismantled by the reigning champs. Most of the batters could not provide any support for Tim Seifert’s fifty at the top of the order. Jasprit Bumrah’s four wickets earned him the player of the match award. Axar Patel claimed three wickets, dismissing Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, and Daryl Mitchell.

