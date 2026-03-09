Mohammad Amir Makes a U-Turn After India Wins T20 World Cup 2026 Final Against New Zealand

Mohammad Amir made a U-Turn on his statement after India won the T20 World Cup 2026, defeating New Zealand in the final by 96 runs. Amir had made multiple predictions during the tournaments. He had earlier predicted that India would not qualify for the semi-final. Once India made it to the semis, Amir had predicted that the defending champions would lose against England.

When India made it to the final, the former Pakistani pacer received a lot of flak for his predictions. The Men in Blue then went on to defeat New Zealand in the final by a whopping margin of 96 runs.

Watch: Mohammad Amir left frustrated after India’s win against New Zealand









There appeared to be visible frustration on Mohammad Amir’s face when he was asked about his reaction to India’s win in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. Amir was asked about his reactions on India’s win on the popular Pakistani YouTube show, Hasna Mana Hai.

Ahmed Shehzad, appearing on the same show, showed his support for Amir. The Pakistani batter talked about how Amir made his predictions backed by analysis and cricketing knowledge.

India won against New Zealand by 96 runs

It was an emphatic performance by the hosts at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, India scored 255 runs thanks to fifties from Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan at the top of the order. Down the batting order, Shivam Dube scored 26 runs in only eight balls.

In the second innings, India pressed home the advantage. The defending champions completely broke down the batting unit of the Kiwis. While Tim Seifert scored a fifty at the top of the order, there was not enough support from the rest of the batters. Seven of New Zealand’s batters were dismissed for single-digit scores. Jasprit Bumrah was named the player of the match for his four-wicket haul. Axar Patel picked up three wickets, dismissing Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, and Daryl Mitchell.

