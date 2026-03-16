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Home > Sports > PAK vs BAN: ICC Trophies Kya Chor Ke Laani Hai? Kamran Akmal Trolls Mohsin Naqvi, Slams Pakistan After Series Loss Against Bangladesh- WATCH

PAK vs BAN: ICC Trophies Kya Chor Ke Laani Hai? Kamran Akmal Trolls Mohsin Naqvi, Slams Pakistan After Series Loss Against Bangladesh- WATCH

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal slams the PCB and team management after a 2-1 ODI series loss to Bangladesh. From questioning tactical blunders in Dhaka to a viral "trophy chori" jab at Mohsin Naqvi, Akmal pulls no punches in this scathing critique.

PAK vs BAN: ICC Trophies Kya Chor Ke Laani Hai Kamran Akmal Trolls Mohsin Naqvi Slams Pakistan After Series Loss Against Bangladesh- WATCH. Photo: X
PAK vs BAN: ICC Trophies Kya Chor Ke Laani Hai Kamran Akmal Trolls Mohsin Naqvi Slams Pakistan After Series Loss Against Bangladesh- WATCH. Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 16, 2026 12:57:04 IST

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PAK vs BAN: ICC Trophies Kya Chor Ke Laani Hai? Kamran Akmal Trolls Mohsin Naqvi, Slams Pakistan After Series Loss Against Bangladesh- WATCH

PAK vs BAN: The atmosphere surrounding Pakistan cricket has shifted from disappointment to outright vitriol following a 2-1 ODI series defeat at the hands of Bangladesh. While the 11-run loss in the third ODI in Dhaka was a close affair on the scorecard, the reaction back home has been explosive. Leading the charge is former wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal, who delivered a blistering critique of the team’s current state and the administration’s misplaced priorities.

Tactical Blunders and a Tanzid Masterclass

The series decider at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium began with a decision that left many, including Akmal, scratching their heads. Despite the pitch offering plenty for the batters, Shaheen Shah Afridi chose to bowl first. Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan feasted on the opportunity, smashing a brilliant 107 off just 98 balls. His innings, decorated with seven sixes, laid the foundation for a total of 290/5.

“It was a good pitch. Why did you choose to bowl first? They could have easily scored 350 today. Litton Das played slowly at the end and still they got 290, yet we lost,” Akmal noted during a televised appearance, highlighting the lack of foresight in the Pakistani camp.

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Agha’s Lone Fightback

Pakistan’s chase was a familiar story of a top-order collapse. Slumping to 82/5, the visitors looked set for a humiliating defeat until Salman Ali Agha intervened. Agha’s spirited 106 kept the visitors in the hunt, but Taskin Ahmed’s four-wicket haul proved too much to overcome. Pakistan was eventually bundled out for 279 on the final ball of the match.

Akmal Takes Aim at Mohsin Naqvi

The defeat, following a poor T20 World Cup showing, prompted Akmal to target PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and the board’s management. His most stinging remark questioned whether Pakistan intended to win trophies or simply acquire them by other means, like Naqvi refused to hand over the trophy to the 2025 Asia Cup-winning Indian team because they first refused to receive it from a Pakistani national due to heightened and strained relationship between India and Pakistan. After that incident, the PCB chief has been accused of being a ‘thief’. 

“For God’s sake, think about Pakistan cricket. You have made a mockery of it. When you don’t win series against teams, how will you progress? If you don’t beat teams in matches, will you now steal ICC trophies and bring them home?” Akmal asked.

He further lamented the decline of Pakistan’s stature in world cricket, suggesting that the team is now viewed as an easy target for Associate nations. “The condition is such that now even the Netherlands would want to play a series against us, beat us and get Test status,” he added.

As the team faces a grueling post-mortem, Akmal’s words reflect the frustration of a fanbase that feels the national side has lost its competitive edge.

Read More: PAK vs BAN Controversy: Brothers Turned Foe? Pakistan Lodge Complaint Against Bangladesh Over Controversial DRS in Series-Deciding 3rd ODI

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 12:54 PM IST
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Tags: Kamran AkmalMohsin NaqviPak vs BanPakistan Cricket Teampakistan-vs-bangladesh

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PAK vs BAN: ICC Trophies Kya Chor Ke Laani Hai? Kamran Akmal Trolls Mohsin Naqvi, Slams Pakistan After Series Loss Against Bangladesh- WATCH
PAK vs BAN: ICC Trophies Kya Chor Ke Laani Hai? Kamran Akmal Trolls Mohsin Naqvi, Slams Pakistan After Series Loss Against Bangladesh- WATCH
PAK vs BAN: ICC Trophies Kya Chor Ke Laani Hai? Kamran Akmal Trolls Mohsin Naqvi, Slams Pakistan After Series Loss Against Bangladesh- WATCH
PAK vs BAN: ICC Trophies Kya Chor Ke Laani Hai? Kamran Akmal Trolls Mohsin Naqvi, Slams Pakistan After Series Loss Against Bangladesh- WATCH

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