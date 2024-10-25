PAK vs ENG: Pakistan Concludes First Session At 187/7, Trailing By 80 Runs

The ongoing Multan Tests have been a thrilling contest, with both teams having secured one victory each. This latest match is pivotal as both sides look to capitalize on their respective strengths and secure a series lead.

Current Batting Stand

As play continues, Saud Shakeel is making a significant impact with the bat, currently on 72 runs. He is joined by Noman Ali, who has contributed 6 runs. England’s bowlers, Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir Gus, are eager to break through and shift the momentum. Shakeel’s performance is particularly noteworthy, as he notched his eighth Test half-century, which also marks his sixth against England. This achievement elevates his career statistics to eight fifties and three centuries in just 15 Test matches, highlighting his growing reputation as a reliable batsman.

Fourth Wicket Partnership

The fourth wicket partnership between Shakeel and Shan Masood has proven essential, adding 50 runs off 120 balls. Shan Masood, who scored 18 runs, provided stability at the crease, while Shakeel’s contribution of 31 runs, along with an extra run, kept Pakistan in contention. Unfortunately, Masood was dismissed for 26 runs from 70 balls, bringing Mohammad Rizwan to the crease. Rizwan currently stands at 8 runs from 15 balls, hoping to build on the foundation laid by the middle order.

Day 1 Summary

On the opening day of the third Test, England won the toss and opted to bat first, finishing their innings with a total of 267 runs. By the end of Day 1, Pakistan found themselves at 73 runs for the loss of 3 wickets, trailing by 194 runs.

Captain Ben Stokes, having won his first toss in eight attempts, faced a challenging start as England struggled initially, losing wickets at regular intervals. Jamie Smith emerged as a standout performer, scoring a vital 89 runs—his first half-century away from home. He formed a crucial partnership with Gus Atkinson, which yielded 107 runs for the seventh wicket, helping England recover from a precarious position of 118 for 6.

Standout Bowling Performance

Pakistan’s Sajid Khan was the standout bowler, taking 6 wickets for 128 runs across 29.2 overs. His early breakthroughs dismantled England’s batting order, leaving them struggling at 56 for 5 at one point. Ben Duckett provided some much-needed stability, scoring 52 runs before being dismissed by the spinning duo of Sajid and Noman Ali, who finished with figures of 3 for 88.

Pakistan’s Chase

Pakistan’s innings began poorly, with opener Abdullah Shafique dismissed for 35 runs. The team struggled against England’s spinners, losing three wickets for just 11 runs. This collapse placed immense pressure on the middle order, but Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel managed to steady the ship as the day came to a close. At the end of the first day’s play, Pakistan stood at 73 for 3, with Shakeel and Rizwan tasked with navigating the challenging conditions. With the match poised for an exciting continuation, both teams will be eager to make their mark in this critical Test.

