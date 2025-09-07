LIVE TV
Pakistan Gears Up For Inaugural T20I Tri Series This November

Pakistan Gears Up For Inaugural T20I Tri Series This November

In November of 2025, Pakistan will have its very first T20I tri series and it will feature its neighbours Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The tournament will be held from the 17th to 29th of November and will start in Rawalpindi before capping it off with a final in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 7, 2025 17:19:27 IST

In November 2025, Pakistan will host its inaugural T20 International tri series where Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will also compete in a runaway cricket festival and the first T20 International tri series organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from November 17 to 29 with important games and finishing with a final between the two best teams.

Format And Venues

The group games will involve each team playing the other teams twice leading to the final. The first battles will take place in Rawalpindi and the rest of the games, including the final, will take place in Lahore at the fabulous Gaddafi Stadium where memories created in 1996 live on. 

Schedule

Nov 17: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Rawalpindi

Nov 19: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Rawalpindi

Nov 22: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Lahore

Nov 23: Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Lahore

Nov 25: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Lahore

Nov 27: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Lahore

Nov 29: Final, Lahore

Historical Importance and Significance

This is important in itself, Afghanistan will be playing its first T20I on Pakistani soil, having played ODIs there in the recent past during the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. The series follows on from a recent bilateral series of Pakistan vs South Africa for Pakistan, so Pakistan has a busy, and strategically important, calendar immediately in front of them, leading into the 2026 ICC T20 world cup in co hosted by India and Sri Lanka now just over a year away. PCB Chief Operating Officer, Sumair Ahmed Syed very articulately explained the significance of the occasion, to say, ‘Most importantly, this will provide very good opportunity to build up for world cup, and also provide some very entertaining cricket for the fans right across the country.’

Next On The Horizon

Next in front for Afghanistan, after this tri-series, is the 2025 Asia Cup planned in United Arab Emirates, from September 9 to 28, so both these tournaments will give Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, good stiff match practice ahead of a major global event, with either unique type of bilateral, and tri series, giving everyone a healthy sense of each other’s competitive edge.

Pakistan Gears Up For Inaugural T20I Tri Series This November

