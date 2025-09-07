ASIA CUP 2025: ‘The reigning champions are back!’ But Without A Sponsor As Team India Reveals Official Jerseys

With the Asia Cup 2025 imminent, India’s cricket team, the BCCI and Asian Cricket Council has presented a bold new jersey in an exciting video launch sparking the flame of national pride for everyone involved, players and public alike.

Video of Launch of Asia Cup 2025 Indian Jersey

The video’s montage includes major players Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh sharing big statements Yadav reiterates the significance of defending the title of ‘Asian champions,’ Samson says, ‘It’s not something we take lightly,’ Pandya emotionally says, ‘It’s prestige and honour, we fight for,’ while Arshdeep says, ‘Country’s dream, that’s on the line.’ The montage rolls to Yadav again reiterating: ‘Only to crowned champion once again.’







Details of the Indian Jersey of Asia Cup 2025

Adding to the excitement is a design overhaul that differentiates the new jersey: it has ‘no’ sponsor logos and simply has ‘India’ front and centre. This is audacious due to the departure of Dream11 as the primary sponsor. The reasons were simply regulatory changes, leaving the jersey free of a sponsor, and the renewal of an old, retro look. The new kit is a combination of the classic with the modern, minimal lines, elegant colours, and using the national symbolism to its fullest. With fans reacting positively, many fans were proud of their very minimalist presentation.

When is Asia Cup 2025 starting?

Defending champions India will kick off their campaign on September 10 against the UAE and then followed by a blockbuster against fellow subcontinent rivals Pakistan on September 14 and to finish the group stages against Oman on September 19. With the new jersey’s ambiguous statements and evocative slogans, wellbeing and expectations are high as they pour themselves into this very significant campaign.

