Home > Sports > Spain vs Turkiye World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Spain vs Turkiye Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Spain vs Turkiye World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Spain vs Turkiye Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Spain will be going up against Turkiye, in a consequence match for the 2026 World Cup Qualifier on September 7 in Konya. Both countries are very likely to build on their first two openers. Spain's build into their opener was positive, resulting into a first half 3-0 victory over Bulgaria.

(Image Credit: @SEFutbol via X)
(Image Credit: @SEFutbol via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 7, 2025 15:57:02 IST

Anticipating a very important World Cup qualifying match against Turkiye, set for September 7, 2025, in Konya, and both teams will look to build upon positive starts to the Group E qualifying campaign. La Roja has had a really good start to qualifications with a solid 3-0 away win against Bulgaria, showing they have depth and team unity. Turkiye had a thrilling 3-2 win against Georgia to secure all points in that high scoring match, complete with late drama. Spain has really dominated these dual match ups over history, Turkiye has only beaten Spain twice, and the last win was in 1967. A big challenge for the home team.

When And Where To Watch Spain vs Turkiye In India?

The Match would begin at 12:30 AM IST on 8th september, indian football fans can watch it through Sony LIV App and Sony Network. 

Team news and key players

Turkiye is without striker Enes Unal and will have Baris Alper Yilmaz serving a suspension but with attacker Kerem Akturkoglu coming off a brace against Georgia and young Kenan Yildiz available at the same position. Expecting midfield captain Hakan Calhanoglu to have an inspirational presence for Turkiye in a 4-3-3 formation as he seeks to earn his 98th cap Cakır; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakcı, Kadıoglu; Calhanoglu, Yuksek, Guler; Akgun, Akturkoglu, Yıldız. Spain, for their part, are welcoming back Rodri and Dani Carvajal, who are returning back from ACL injuries, providing greater experience and stability for the squad. Concerns rose over Lamine Yamal who had a scare with his back, but he is expected to be fit. It is likely that Spain will lineup in a 4-3-3 similar to, Simon; Porro, Huijsen, Le Normand, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Pedri, Merino; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams.



Prediction for Spain vs Turkiye 

The score predictions varied greatly, some reports thinks Spain takes this 3-1, while others think it will be tighter at 2-1. In terms of betting tips, people are betting both teams score, still giving Espana the edge to come out on top. The Group E table is already beginning to take shape, Spain and Turkiye have 3 pts each, while Bulgaria and Georgia have zero. A winner in Konya will have a firm hold on qualification.

Also Read: India Makes History With First Men’s Compound Team Gold At Archery World Championships

Tags: Spain vs TurkiyeSpain vs Turkiye PredictionWhen And Where To Watch In IndiaWorld Cup qualifier 2026

Spain vs Turkiye World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Spain vs Turkiye Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Spain vs Turkiye World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Spain vs Turkiye Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Spain vs Turkiye World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Spain vs Turkiye Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Spain vs Turkiye World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Spain vs Turkiye Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Spain vs Turkiye World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Spain vs Turkiye Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Spain vs Turkiye World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Spain vs Turkiye Live Telecast On Tv And Online

QUICK LINKS