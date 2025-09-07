India Makes History With First Men’s Compound Team Gold At Archery World Championships

In what can only be described as a new high point for Indian archery, the men’s compound team brought home gold for the first time ever at World Archery Championship 2025 in Gwangju, South Korea. Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, and Prathamesh Bhalchandra Fuge overcame France by 235-233, after both teams tied in the regulation set 176-176.

Gold at World Archery Championship 2025

In the final set, India shot 59 to France’s 57, and history was made. The team fought through some monumental matches in getting to gold against teams like Australia, the USA, and Turkey. The mixed team, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav, ended with silver, after losing 155-157 to the Netherlands. This historic performance by India, and in men’s archery establishes how much power Indian archery holds on a world stage. In addition to now this victory, Indian archery recently accomplished the mixed team world record, and a long list of individual victories on the Archery World Cup tour. The landscape of India’s compound archery has changed dramatically, helped by disciplined talent like Rishabh Yadav, like Jyothi Vennam, Yadav was part of the mixed team event that set a world record of 1431 at the Madrid World Cup, facing higher standards and consistency on all formats of the game.

THE INDIAN TRIO HAS CREATED HISTORY! 🤯 – Indian Men’s Compound Team beats France in the Final to clinch the World C’ship Title 🏆 FIRST EVER MEN’S TEAM TITLE FOR INDIA 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/83CiT6Z1ll — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 7, 2025







A new milestone for Indian archers

The world championship gold medal represents a new milestone for Indian archers, while also giving optimism for all future campaigns on tour internationally. The combination of experienced archers alongside newly discovering talent can give India enormous hope and aspirations to rule the world of archery and the fabulous free thinkingness of archery new records are sure to be set.

Also Read: IND vs KOR Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Korea Live Telecast On Tv And Online