Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025 Live Streaming: Date, Time, When, and Where to Watch

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025 Live Streaming: The Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025 is set to bring thrilling cricket action as three competitive teams clash in the shortest format of the game. Pakistan will host the tri-nation T20I series, which will give the teams an opportunity for crucial preparations ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan withdrew from the series following the death of three local cricketers in Paktika province near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Zimbabwe later replaced Afghanistan due to ongoing military tension.

Pakistan T20I Tri Series 2025: Date

The Pakistan T20I Tri Series 2025 will kick off from November 18 to 29, 2025, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025: Schedule

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Nov 18 at 6:30 pm IST

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Nov 20 at 6:30 pm IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Nov 22 at 6:30 pm IST

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Nov 23 at 6:30 pm IST

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Nov 25 at 6:30 pm IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Nov 27 at 6:30 pm IST

Final: Nov 29 at 6:30 pm IST

How to Watch Pakistan T20I Tri Series 2025 Live on TV in India?

Cricket lovers would not be able to watch the Pakistan T20I Tri Series 2025 live on TV as there will be no TV or OTT coverage. The live streaming of the Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025 will be available to watch on the Sports TV YouTube channel.