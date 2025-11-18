LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025 Live Streaming: Date, Time, When, and Where to Watch

Pakistan will host the tri-nation T20I series, which will give the teams an opportunity for crucial preparations ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025 Live Streaming Details: (Representative Image:pcb.com.pk)
Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 18, 2025 18:37:18 IST

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025 Live Streaming: The Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025 is set to bring thrilling cricket action as three competitive teams clash in the shortest format of the game. Pakistan will host the tri-nation T20I series, which will give the teams an opportunity for crucial preparations ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. 

Afghanistan withdrew from the series following the death of three local cricketers in Paktika province near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Zimbabwe later replaced Afghanistan due to ongoing military tension. 

Pakistan T20I Tri Series 2025: Date

The Pakistan T20I Tri Series 2025 will kick off from November 18 to 29, 2025, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. 

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025: Schedule 

  • Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Nov 18 at 6:30 pm IST
  • Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Nov 20 at 6:30 pm IST
  • Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Nov 22 at 6:30 pm IST
  • Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Nov 23 at 6:30 pm IST
  • Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Nov 25 at 6:30 pm IST
  • Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Nov 27 at 6:30 pm IST
  • Final: Nov 29 at 6:30 pm IST

How to Watch Pakistan T20I Tri Series 2025 Live on TV in India? 

Cricket lovers would not be able to watch the Pakistan T20I Tri Series 2025 live on TV as there will be no TV or OTT coverage. The live streaming of the Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025 will be available to watch on the Sports TV YouTube channel. 

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 6:37 PM IST
