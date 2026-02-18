LIVE TV
Pakistan Super 8 Schedule in T20 World Cup 2026: Full List of Matches, Dates, Venues, Timings And Key Details

Pakistan Super 8 Schedule in T20 World Cup 2026: Full List of Matches, Dates, Venues, Timings And Key Details

Pakistan have qualified for the Super 8 stage where they have been grouped along side New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka. Here we take a look at the match timings of Pakistan matches in Super 8 stage.

Pakistan cricket team. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Pakistan cricket team. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 18, 2026 21:42:59 IST

Pakistan Super 8 Schedule in T20 World Cup 2026: Full List of Matches, Dates, Venues, Timings And Key Details

Pakistan registered a commanding victory against Namibia in a do-or-die match in Colombo on Wednesday. Riding on a spectacular hundred from opener Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan posted 199/3 in 20 overs and then bowled out Namibia for 97 to win the match by 102 runs. Usman Tariq scalped a four-wicket haul for just 16 runs in  3.3 overs while Shadab Khan picked up three for 19 in his four. 

With this win, Pakistan have qualified for the Super 8 stage where they have been grouped along side New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka. Here we take a look at the match timings of Pakistan matches in Super 8 stage. 

Pakistan vs. New Zealand

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Time: 7:00 PM IST, 6:30 PM PST

Pakistan vs. England

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Time: 7:00 PM IST, 6:30 PM PST

Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Time: 7:00 PM IST, 6:30 PM PST

Pakistan’s Journey in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan had an early hiccup in the tournament when their match against Netherlands went down the wire. But it was Faheem Ashraf’s heroics with the bat that saved them. Faheem hit 29* off 11 including a 24-run penultimate over to eventually take his team over the line when they needed 29 off 12. 

In the second match, Pakistan defeated USA by a good margin of 32 runs but suffered a defeat against India. The 61-run loss pushed them to the third spot in the points table in Group A making things tricky as USA were at two with same points and wins but with a better NRR. Pakistan needed a win or a washout to march ahead against Namibia and they etched a win against them easily to go through. 

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 9:42 PM IST
Pakistan Super 8 Schedule in T20 World Cup 2026: Full List of Matches, Dates, Venues, Timings And Key Details

