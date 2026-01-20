LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Deepak U bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Deepak U bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Pakistan To Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension? PCB’s Latest Statement Stuns Fans

Pakistan To Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension? PCB’s Latest Statement Stuns Fans

The whole issue started when the BCCI made IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders remove Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, a move that apparently shocked the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). There were reports that Pakistan might boycott T20 World Cup 2026.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 20, 2026 14:11:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan To Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension? PCB’s Latest Statement Stuns Fans

Pakistan has quickly put an end to the rumors about their T20 World Cup plans, stating that they will not back out of the tournament, even if Bangladesh, which is involved in a dispute with the ICC, decides to do so. 

You Might Be Interested In

Pakistan To Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension? 

As per RevSportz, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) denied that it was pondering a withdrawal in support of Bangladesh. A senior PCB official emphatically replied, ‘Nope, this is not the PCB’s stand’, thus, the speculation came to an end abruptly. The logic behind such a decision is very simple. In accordance with a pre tournament agreement, which took place in the early part of 2025, Pakistan’s entire T20 World Cup matches are to be held in Sri Lanka. The arrangement was made following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, hence Pakistan is not facing any logistical or security issues that would justify a withdrawal. ‘Pakistan don’t have any grounds to do so, because the ICC would point out that Pakistan are already playing their matches in Sri Lanka’, the official added. ‘People just float such things to fire up the issue’.

Pakistan’s Report On Boycotting T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension

The report from Pakistan’s Geo News was the main reason behind the rumors getting bigger and bigger that Bangladesh had asked PCB for support both diplomatically and cricket wise during its ICC crisis. The whole issue started when the BCCI made IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders remove Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, a move that apparently shocked the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). In reaction, the BCB prohibited IPL coverage in the country and, moreover, formally asked the ICC to transfer their T20 World Cup group matches from India. Bangladesh is in Group B, which means they will play in Mumbai and Kolkata, places that BCB claims to reduce safety and therefore raise security concerns.

You Might Be Interested In

Deadline By ICC To BCB

On the contrary, the ICC turned down the request saying that the danger at Indian venues is ‘nil to negligible’. The board also turned down other suggestions including a group swap with Ireland. Now Bangladesh has to inform about their participation by January 21, or Scotland, the other highest ranked team that is not qualified, will take their place. The message is loud and clear for Pakistan: the team will keep their attention on cricket and will not be distracted by political and logistical talks as the T20 World Cup is approaching.

Also Read: From ₹7 Crore To ₹4 Crore: Are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Facing a Massive Pay Cut And Category Shift By BCCI?

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 2:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bangladesh T20 World Cup controversyicc T20 World Cup 2026india-BangladeshPakistan Cricket BoardPakistan cricket newsPakistan T20 World CupPCBPCB statement T20 World Cup

RELATED News

‘Players Actually Need That Security, That Clarity’: Ajinkya Rahane Delivers Strong Message To Gautam Gambhir After India’s Shock Home Defeat To New Zealand

Mohsin Naqvi Backs Bangladesh, Asks Pakistan Squad To Halt T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Over India Match Dispute

Yash Anil Rashiya: Surat’s World Champion Brings Roll Ball Glory to India

Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Scripts History With 100th Win As Title Quest Begins

Ramiz Raja Attempts Ravi Shastri-Style Toss In BPL, Epic Fail Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan To Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension? PCB’s Latest Statement Stuns Fans

Love After Divorce Turns Into Khalwat Case: Malaysian Couple Arrested in Hotel Raid – Why Is It A Crime In The Country

India Weighs Joining US-Led Gaza Peace Board Amid Legitimacy and Reconstruction Concerns

After 6-Minute 39-Second Fatima Jatoi Viral Clip, Why Is Everyone Searching For ‘12-Minute 46-Second’ Private MMS Leak Video? Read To Know

Donald Trump Goes Too Far, Publicly Posts French President Macron’s Private Chat, US-France Tensions Soar

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Family Of Five, Including Two Teen Sons, Found Dead with Gunshot Wounds In Head

Shadowfax IPO: ₹1,907 Crore Offer Signals Growth In E-Commerce Logistics- Here Is What You Should Know

From Insults to Takeover Talk: Elon Musk Now Plans To Buy Ryanair After Airline CEO Called Billionaire ‘Utter Idiot’

iQOO 15R To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset, 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Features And Launch Date

Sex Harassment Or Trick To Gain Social Media Followers? Influencer Shimjitha Musthafa Booked For Abetment Of Suicide After Kerala Man Dies Over Viral Bus Video

Pakistan To Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension? PCB’s Latest Statement Stuns Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan To Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension? PCB’s Latest Statement Stuns Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan To Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension? PCB’s Latest Statement Stuns Fans
Pakistan To Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension? PCB’s Latest Statement Stuns Fans
Pakistan To Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension? PCB’s Latest Statement Stuns Fans
Pakistan To Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension? PCB’s Latest Statement Stuns Fans

QUICK LINKS