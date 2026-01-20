Pakistan To Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension? PCB’s Latest Statement Stuns Fans

Pakistan has quickly put an end to the rumors about their T20 World Cup plans, stating that they will not back out of the tournament, even if Bangladesh, which is involved in a dispute with the ICC, decides to do so.

Pakistan To Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension?

As per RevSportz, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) denied that it was pondering a withdrawal in support of Bangladesh. A senior PCB official emphatically replied, ‘Nope, this is not the PCB’s stand’, thus, the speculation came to an end abruptly. The logic behind such a decision is very simple. In accordance with a pre tournament agreement, which took place in the early part of 2025, Pakistan’s entire T20 World Cup matches are to be held in Sri Lanka. The arrangement was made following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, hence Pakistan is not facing any logistical or security issues that would justify a withdrawal. ‘Pakistan don’t have any grounds to do so, because the ICC would point out that Pakistan are already playing their matches in Sri Lanka’, the official added. ‘People just float such things to fire up the issue’.

Pakistan’s Report On Boycotting T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension

The report from Pakistan’s Geo News was the main reason behind the rumors getting bigger and bigger that Bangladesh had asked PCB for support both diplomatically and cricket wise during its ICC crisis. The whole issue started when the BCCI made IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders remove Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, a move that apparently shocked the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). In reaction, the BCB prohibited IPL coverage in the country and, moreover, formally asked the ICC to transfer their T20 World Cup group matches from India. Bangladesh is in Group B, which means they will play in Mumbai and Kolkata, places that BCB claims to reduce safety and therefore raise security concerns.

Deadline By ICC To BCB

On the contrary, the ICC turned down the request saying that the danger at Indian venues is ‘nil to negligible’. The board also turned down other suggestions including a group swap with Ireland. Now Bangladesh has to inform about their participation by January 21, or Scotland, the other highest ranked team that is not qualified, will take their place. The message is loud and clear for Pakistan: the team will keep their attention on cricket and will not be distracted by political and logistical talks as the T20 World Cup is approaching.

Also Read: From ₹7 Crore To ₹4 Crore: Are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Facing a Massive Pay Cut And Category Shift By BCCI?