PBKS Probable Retention List From Shreyas Iyer to Marcus Stoinis Ahead of IPL 2026 Mini Auction

PBKS Probable Retention List From Shreyas Iyer to Marcus Stoinis Ahead of IPL 2026 Mini Auction

Punjab Kings likely to retain core players from Shreyas Iyer to Marcus Stoinis, aiming for squad stability before IPL 2026 auction.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 4, 2025 12:09:11 IST

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are likely to keep a good combination of experienced players along with young Indian players, as their target is to go one step further than the IPL 2025 final and win the title. The possible retained list includes the captain Shreyas Iyer, along with Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, and the two foreign all-rounders Marco Jansen and Marcus Stoinis.

 

Budget-motivated Big Releases

PBKS is expected to follow a strategy where they will release several players like Glenn Maxwell, Vishnu Vinod, Harnoor Pannu, Aaron Hardie, and Lockie Ferguson to increase their budget for IPL 2026 mini-auction. The move can result in roughly ₹12.8 crore addition to the purse, which can be directed towards improving the bowling and making the all-rounders’ support deeper.

 

Deadline for Retention and Plans for Auction

The deadline for player retention is on November 15, 2025, while the mini auction is said to be around mid-December, taking place outside India, maybe in Abu Dhabi.

 

Aim for Continuity and Balance

Retention plan of Punjab Kings shows that they are not only continuing with the Iyer’s strong Indian nucleus but also fine-tuning the squad’s bowling and all-round balance in their quest for the IPL title.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 12:09 PM IST
