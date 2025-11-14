LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Calm Sri Lanka After Islamabad Car Blast Scare

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Calm Sri Lanka After Islamabad Car Blast Scare

The international attention is still on the upcoming 3 match ODI series and the following T20 tri series in Pakistan, but the main point is loud and clear, no matter how well organized, if the players do not trust the off field situation, the events can be compromised.

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Calm Sri Lanka After Islamabad Car Blast Scare. (Image Credit: ANI)
PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Calm Sri Lanka After Islamabad Car Blast Scare. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 14, 2025 16:09:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Calm Sri Lanka After Islamabad Car Blast Scare

After a recent security incident, Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), took personal measures to relieve the tension in the series with Sri Lanka national team. The suicide bombing as per reports in Rawalpindi near the Sri Lankan team hotel, which resulted in at least 12 fatalities and more than 20 injuries, raised the worry of players and support staff. 

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Calm Sri Lanka After Islamabad Car Blast Scare

Naqvi, before the second ODI, went to the Sri Lankan dressing room, talked to their captain and coaching staff, and assured them in person about the PCB’s upgradation of all security measures including team transport, accommodation, and practicing areas. The PCB’s gesture was prompted by the reports claiming that some of the Sri Lankan cricketers had contemplated early departure from the tour due to security concerns arising from the bombing that had happened about 10 miles away from their hotel in Islamabad/Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan cricket board reiterated their determination to play through the series after extensive talks with PCB officials, highlighting that the tour would take place. The two boards collectively declared to work together on security measures and security personnel as well as monitoring were increased by PCB to assure the players from Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

This episode underlines the fact that sporting events of a global scale are very often confronted with external uncertainties, and the need for host boards to build trust and ensure security remains paramount. The international attention is still on the upcoming 3 match ODI series and the following T20 tri series in Pakistan, but the main point is loud and clear, no matter how well organized, if the players do not trust the off field situation, the events can be compromised. The cricket board’s engagement with the Sri Lankan team was a part of the actor’s plan to not only calm the situation down but also make a public announcement that Pakistan is still very much interested in giving a safe platform for cricket.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Creates Unique Record In IND vs SA 1st Test, First Seamer In 17 Years To…

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 4:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Islamabad car blastMohsin NaqviPakistan national cricket teamPCB Chief Mohsin Naqvisl vs paksri lanka vs pakistan

RELATED News

‘Ye Toh Bauna Hai’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma Quip Lights Up IND vs SA 1st Test Drama

Will Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ireland vs Portugal Red Card Cost Him 2026 World Cup Match One?

IPL 2026 Auction Date And Venue Revealed, Bidding War To Be Held In Abu Dhabi On THIS Date

BIG MOVE! Shardul Thakur Traded To Mumbai Indians As LSG Offloads Him Before IPL 2026 Auction For THIS Amount, What Happened To Arjun Tendulkar?

‘You Can’t Ignore Performances Of..’ Shubman Gill Gives A Clear Verdict About Mohammed Shami’s Career With Team India Amid Row With BCCI

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Defends Family Bastion Raghopur, Defeats BJP’s Satish Kumar After Tough Fight

‘Sushashan Ki Jeet Huyi’: PM Modi Reacts As NDA Goes For Historic Landslide Sweep

Will BJP Pick Its Own Bihar CM? Speculation Grows After JD(U) Deletes Post Declaring Nitish Kumar As CM

Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai: Is The Pilot Safe? Video Emerges From Crash Site

Data Protection Act: India’s Data Protection Law Comes To Force

‘Chapra Se Kaun Jeeta?’ Internet Gets Curious As BJP’s Chhoti Kumari Leaves Singer Khesari Lal Yadav Way Behind, Check Numbers Here

‘Jungle Raj People Won’t Get A Chance To Loot’: Amit Shah Attacks Mahagathbandhan As NDA Sweeps Bihar

Punjab Bypoll 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Punjab Prefers Politics of Work’ After AAP Wins Tarn Taran

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Calm Sri Lanka After Islamabad Car Blast Scare

Bihar Election 2025: Lalu’s Sons Struggle, Tejashwi Yadav Trails in Raghopur, Tej Pratap Faces Major Defeat as NDA Crosses 200 Mark

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Calm Sri Lanka After Islamabad Car Blast Scare

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Calm Sri Lanka After Islamabad Car Blast Scare

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Calm Sri Lanka After Islamabad Car Blast Scare
PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Calm Sri Lanka After Islamabad Car Blast Scare
PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Calm Sri Lanka After Islamabad Car Blast Scare
PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Calm Sri Lanka After Islamabad Car Blast Scare

QUICK LINKS