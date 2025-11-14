After a recent security incident, Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), took personal measures to relieve the tension in the series with Sri Lanka national team. The suicide bombing as per reports in Rawalpindi near the Sri Lankan team hotel, which resulted in at least 12 fatalities and more than 20 injuries, raised the worry of players and support staff.

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Calm Sri Lanka After Islamabad Car Blast Scare

Naqvi, before the second ODI, went to the Sri Lankan dressing room, talked to their captain and coaching staff, and assured them in person about the PCB’s upgradation of all security measures including team transport, accommodation, and practicing areas. The PCB’s gesture was prompted by the reports claiming that some of the Sri Lankan cricketers had contemplated early departure from the tour due to security concerns arising from the bombing that had happened about 10 miles away from their hotel in Islamabad/Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan cricket board reiterated their determination to play through the series after extensive talks with PCB officials, highlighting that the tour would take place. The two boards collectively declared to work together on security measures and security personnel as well as monitoring were increased by PCB to assure the players from Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

This episode underlines the fact that sporting events of a global scale are very often confronted with external uncertainties, and the need for host boards to build trust and ensure security remains paramount. The international attention is still on the upcoming 3 match ODI series and the following T20 tri series in Pakistan, but the main point is loud and clear, no matter how well organized, if the players do not trust the off field situation, the events can be compromised. The cricket board’s engagement with the Sri Lankan team was a part of the actor’s plan to not only calm the situation down but also make a public announcement that Pakistan is still very much interested in giving a safe platform for cricket.

