PCB Warns Shadab Khan Over “They Never Defeated India” Remark Against Former Pakistan Players: Report

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has found himself at the centre of controversy after he took a sly dig at former players for criticising the current side following a 61-run defeat at the hands of the Indian cricket team at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Well, after Pakistan’s defeat against the Men in Blue in the high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 clash, Shadab Khan was one of the players who got criticised for his performance by former players. In fact, former players, including the likes of Mohammad Yousuf and Shahid Afridi, were among the few who even questioned Shadab’s place in the squad.

Shadab Khan Made A Controversial Statement Against Former Pakistani Players

Days after Pakistan’s disappointing defeat against India, Shadab Khan made a strong comeback in a match against Namibia and helped his side qualify for the Super 8s of the ongoing tournament. Shadab picked 3 wickets as Namibia were bundled out for 97 runs in 17.3 overs. With the bat, he played a crucial knock of 36* runs in 22 balls.

Following the Pakistan vs Namibia match, Shadab Khan responded to criticism from the former Pakistani players by reminding them that he was part of the Pakistan team that beat India at the 2021 ICC World Cup. He pointed out that his generation achieved something the previous one never did: winning against India in an ICC tournament.

“Former cricketers have their own opinions. They were legends, but even they could not do what we have done. We have beaten India in a World Cup. Criticism is part of cricket’s history,” Shadab was quoted as saying by the Pakistan media.

“In World Cups, we have beaten India only once. Yes, they are legends, but they have never done anything remarkable against India in the World Cup,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking on criticism, Shadab said: “As for criticism, you can’t control it. Everyone has their own opinions. I think since I came back, there was just one over where things didn’t go well, and because of that, I faced a lot of criticism.”

“But I don’t need to justify that. I focus on what I can control. A bad day or a bad over can happen. It’s T20 cricket—you can give runs, or you can take wickets. I don’t think too much about it,” he added.

PCB Gives A Stern Warning To Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan’s controversial comment upset many people. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was unhappy with his post-match remarks about former players. According to Telecom Asia Sport, the PCB gave Shadab a strict warning through team manager Naveed Cheema.

According to the report, Shadab Khan has been warned from using such language in the future. “Naveed Cheema has been called to convey to Shadab that he was out of his limits in the press conference on Wednesday night,” Telecom Asia Sport quoted a source as saying.

“Shadab should know that all former players, including his father-in-law, Saqlain Mushtaq, are respectable and are greats of Pakistan. Shadab should respect them and should not use such language,” the source added.

In the aftermath of Shadab’s statement, other Pakistani players have also been warned to keep their comments only about the tournament. They have been warned that they could face action if they step out of line again.

Meanwhile, Shadab’s father-in-law, Saqlain Mushtaq, who is a former Pakistani spinner, also showed his disappointment with Shadab’s statements. Saqlain said, “Those were unwanted comments, and most of the players had played with me. In fact, I am also one of them who had not won an ICC event, but we had won several big matches for Pakistan, Tests and ODIs,” Saqlain told Telecom Asia Sport.

ALSO READ: “200 Overs in Ranji Not Enough?” Mohammed Shami’s Coach Slams BCCI Selectors Over India Comeback Delay | EXCLUSIVE