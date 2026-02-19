“200 Overs in Ranji Not Enough?” Mohammed Shami’s Coach Slams BCCI Selectors Over India Comeback Delay | EXCLUSIVE

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > “200 Overs in Ranji Not Enough?” Mohammed Shami’s Coach Slams BCCI Selectors Over India Comeback Delay | EXCLUSIVE

“200 Overs in Ranji Not Enough?” Mohammed Shami’s Coach Slams BCCI Selectors Over India Comeback Delay | EXCLUSIVE

Mohammed Shami’s coach Badruddin Siddiqui has slammed selectors for ignoring the pacer despite stellar domestic form and heavy workload, saying the biggest issue is the "lack of clear communication" and opportunities for in-form players.

"200 Overs in Ranji Not Enough?" Mohammed Shami’s Coach Slams BCCI Selectors Over India Comeback Delay | EXCLUSIVE | Image Credit: X/ BCCI
"200 Overs in Ranji Not Enough?" Mohammed Shami’s Coach Slams BCCI Selectors Over India Comeback Delay | EXCLUSIVE | Image Credit: X/ BCCI

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 19, 2026 22:58:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“200 Overs in Ranji Not Enough?” Mohammed Shami’s Coach Slams BCCI Selectors Over India Comeback Delay | EXCLUSIVE

“What more can a player do?” asked Mohammed Shami’s coach, Badruddin Siddiqui, after his student scalped an nine-wicket haul for Bengal against Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy semifinal at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani. With the ball, the 35-year-old pacer has been in brilliant form across formats for Bengal, but there has been no talk about his return to the Indian cricket team from the men who matter.

In an exclusive chat with NewsX, Siddiqui did not hold back and vented his frustration over his pupil’s continued omission.

“What more can a player do? If someone takes seven or eight wickets in an innings and still isn’t picked, what else is in his control? In India, taking eight wickets is not easy. When a player is consistently performing in the Ranji Trophy, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, what message are we sending if he is still ignored?” he said.

You Might Be Interested In

“People talk about fitness, but look at the numbers — over 200 overs in Ranji, 27 overs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and 60–70 overs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The workload is there. The fitness is clearly there. So what exactly is missing?” he added.

According to the coach, what is missing is communication from the selectors and the management. “There is no clear message from the selectors. No one is saying anything — not yes, not no. That silence is what hurts the most. At least tell the player where he stands.”

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had said last year that Shami had not played enough cricket to make a return. Since that remark, Shami has responded with strong performances on the field and, moreover, has been a workhorse, bowling long spells in red-ball cricket while completing his full quota of overs in most matches.



 “You cannot have two different policies. If you are managing workloads for some players, why not apply the same logic to everyone. This is what looks like a double policy — and that’s difficult to understand,” Badaruddin said.

The coach lauds his student for the kind of mental toughness he has despite facing all the setbacks. “I’ve rarely seen someone mentally as strong as Shami. So many setbacks, so many challenges — and yet not a trace of negative thinking. Honestly, if this had happened to me, I might have broken down. But he keeps going. He keeps performing,” he added. 

While the coach is disappointed, the only message he has for Shami is “keep performing”. “That is the only thing in his control — performance. And the whole world is watching. When you talk through performance, people notice,” he noted.

“Of course, a player can feel demoralised. When you’re among the top wicket-takers, performing consistently, and still not getting opportunities — it hurts. But the answer remains the same: keep performing.”

“Look at Ishan Kishan. When he didn’t get a contract, he didn’t complain — he scored a hundred. That’s the only way forward,” he added.

Badruddin feels that in-form players deserve a chance, especially given how India have fared in Tests at home. “We are fans of Indian cricket first. We want the Indian team to win — that’s the ultimate goal. But when in-form players are not given opportunities, particularly in Test cricket where performance is already a concern, it raises questions.”

“In the end, all we can do is hope he continues to perform and stays strong. What else can he do? If he keeps delivering, his time will come,” he concluded.

Also Read: ICC T20I Rankings | Ishan Kishan Climbs, Abhishek Sharma And Varun Chakravarthy Reign — India’s T20I Supremacy Grows

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 10:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ajit AgarkarbcciBCCI Selectorsgautam gambhirhome-hero-pos-5indian cricket teamlatest cricket newsMohammed Shamiteam india

RELATED News

Will Stephen Curry Play For Golden State Warriors Against Boston Celtics? Check Latest Injury Update

“Thank You for Coming” – Hardik Pandya Celebrates Mahieka Sharma’s Birthday With Romantic Video

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Shadley van Schalkwyk Leads; Varun Chakaravarthy Only Indian in Top 10 On Feb 19

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Skips Board Exams To Prepare For IPL 2026 With Rajasthan Royals

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan Leads; Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Only Indians in Top 10 On Feb 19

LATEST NEWS

Why Invest in Silver ETF? Advantages, Risks & Ideal Investors

Who Is Khusnuma Ansari Alias Neha? Beauty Parlour Owner Turned ‘Madam Zeher’ Arrested in Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Drug Racket, Third ‘Lady Don’ Held in Delhi

“200 Overs in Ranji Not Enough?” Mohammed Shami’s Coach Slams BCCI Selectors Over India Comeback Delay | EXCLUSIVE

Who Was Ricky AJ Syngkon? 54‑Year‑Old Shillong MP Collapses And Dies Playing Football

‘May Have To Take It Further’: Trump Makes A Daring Remark On Iran At Board Of Peace Meet, Hints At Military Strike In ‘Probably 10 Days’

Delhi Horror: Drinks At Sanjay Lake Park Turns Deadly As Young Man Stabbed to Death, Friend Critically Injured After Robbery Attempt

Donald Trump Makes New Claims On India-Pak Conflict, Says, ‘Eleven Jets Were Shot Down,’ Reveals Threatened 200% Tariffs On Pakistan

Why INS Aridhaman Is A Big Leap For India’s Underwater Nuclear Arsenal? Nation’s Third Nuclear Ballistic Missile Submarine Enters Final Commissioning Phase, All You Need To Know

US vs Iran: February 20, 2026 Sparks The Viral ‘68 Theory’ Fears As Dread Of Military Strikes Grow Amid Massive Armada Build-Up

Karachi Gas Cylinder Blast Kills 16, Including 7 Children; Building Collapses In Soldier Bazaar

“200 Overs in Ranji Not Enough?” Mohammed Shami’s Coach Slams BCCI Selectors Over India Comeback Delay | EXCLUSIVE

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“200 Overs in Ranji Not Enough?” Mohammed Shami’s Coach Slams BCCI Selectors Over India Comeback Delay | EXCLUSIVE

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“200 Overs in Ranji Not Enough?” Mohammed Shami’s Coach Slams BCCI Selectors Over India Comeback Delay | EXCLUSIVE
“200 Overs in Ranji Not Enough?” Mohammed Shami’s Coach Slams BCCI Selectors Over India Comeback Delay | EXCLUSIVE
“200 Overs in Ranji Not Enough?” Mohammed Shami’s Coach Slams BCCI Selectors Over India Comeback Delay | EXCLUSIVE
“200 Overs in Ranji Not Enough?” Mohammed Shami’s Coach Slams BCCI Selectors Over India Comeback Delay | EXCLUSIVE

QUICK LINKS