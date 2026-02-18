LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ICC T20I Rankings: Ishan Kishan Climbs, Abhishek Sharma And Varun Chakravarthy Reign — India's T20I Supremacy Grows

ICC T20I Rankings: Ishan Kishan Climbs, Abhishek Sharma And Varun Chakravarthy Reign — India’s T20I Supremacy Grows

Ishan Kishan climbs to No. 8 in the latest ICC T20I rankings as Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy retain top spots. Four Indian batters now feature in the top 10.

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: February 18, 2026 17:56:56 IST

As the Indian cricket team is sweating it hard ahead of their last T20 World Cup 2026 group match against the Netherlands, the ICC has released the latest T20I rankings. Indian star batter Ishan Kishan has made a remarkable entry into the top 10 in the latest ICC T20I batting rankings.

Ishan Kishan Enters The Top 10 Of ICC T20I Batting Rankings 

Riding on his outstanding performance against the arch-rivals, Pakistan, in the high-voltage clash of the ongoing ICC tournament, Ishan Kishan has jumped to the 8th position with 732 rating points. Ishan Kishan has jumped 17 places to reach the eighth position. During the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 match, Ishan Kishan played an explosive knock of 77 runs off just 40 balls.

It has to be noted that India now has four batters in the top 10 rankings. Leading the list of the top 10 batters is the sensational Indian opener, Abhishek Sharma, who is sitting at the top of the list with 891 points. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav is ranked sixth with 747 points, highlighting India’s strong batting depth in the T20 format.

Pathum Nissanka also scored a sensational unbeaten century against Australia in a comfortable win. He jumped up three spots to third in the rankings, while Tilak Varma climbed one place to fourth position. Ryan Rickleton also jumped from 33rd position to 11th position after scoring 115 runs in South Africa’s 3 wins. 

South Africa captain Aiden Markram moved up six places to joint 15th. England’s Jacob Bethell was another big mover, jumping 22 places to reach 32nd in the rankings.

Varun Chakravarthy Retains His World No. 1 Status In The Latest ICC T20I Bowling Rankings 

Talking about the bowlers, Indian bowler Varun Chakravarthy has retained his World No. 1 status in the latest ICC T20I bowling rankings. Afghanistan skipper, Rashid Khan, is sitting at the second position with a rating of 740 runs, just 56 points behind Varun. Zimbabwe’s Brad Evans made a significant jump after their historic victory over Australia, jumping 10 spots to enter the top 10 of the bowler rankings.

Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh has dropped five places in the latest ICC T20I bowling rankings. He is now placed in 16th position. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel have made significant jumps, with Bumrah ascending to the 15th position and Patel jumping 4 places to the 14th position.

Hardik Pandya Retains Third Spot In ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings

Talking about the all-rounders, India’s premier all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, stays in 3rd place with 282 points. He made a significant impact by disrupting Pakistan’s top order during the group stage match in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan’s Saim Ayub and Sikandar Raza were also featured in the list. Shivam Dube entered the top 10 after moving up three spots to ninth.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 5:52 PM IST
QUICK LINKS