Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing and one of the most loved sports in the world. The best thing about this sport is that it is suitable for players of all ages and skill levels – it is for beginners and for experienced players alike. Pickleball is fun, fast-paced, and is for everyone.

Another thing that makes it a rapidly-growing game is the fact that it’s a ‘pick-up and play’ sport that anyone can master quickly.

Whether you are a beginner or just curious about the game, here is everything you need to know about pickleball and its basic rules.

What is Pickleball?

Pickleball is a sport that started in the United States and is similar to tennis. It is played with short-handled paddles and a lightweight plastic ball with holes. Players hit the ball over a net that is 34 inches high, which is lower than a tennis net.

The game began in 1965 on Bainbridge Island at the summer home of Joel Pritchard, a businessman and politician from Washington. He and his two friends created the game, first using basic tennis-style rules.

Pickleball can be played as singles or doubles, both indoors and outdoors. It was first played just for fun and fitness, but over time it grew into a proper sport with official rules and competitions.

In India, Pickleball is governed by the Indian Pickleball Association, which is officially the only recognised National Sports Federation for the sport in the country. All thanks to the grassroots initiatives, tournaments and coaching programs organised under the guidance of the Indian Pickleball Association, the sport has grown rapidly across India in recent years.

What Is Pickleball? Understanding The Rules And Format Of The Game | Image Source - AFP

Pickleball Court and Equipment:

Court:

While Pickleball can be played both indoors and outdoors, the court is 20 feet wide and 44 feet long for both singles and doubles. The net height is 36 inches at the sidelines and 34 inches at the centre.

Paddle:

Players use a solid paddle, which is made of composite or graphite materials.

Ball:

Pickleball is played with a ball, which is a lightweight plastic with holes and is designed perfectly to go for indoor and outdoor play.

Basic Rules of Pickleball:

1 The Serve Rules:

Underhand Only: In Pickleball, the serve must be made underhand. The paddle needs to contact the ball below the waist. Cross-court: While serving, the ball must be smashed diagonally to the opponent’s service court. One Attempt: Yes, only one attempt is allowed, unless there is a ‘let’. For the unversed – ‘Let’ is where the ball hits the net but lands in the correct service box.

2. The Double Bounce Rule:

This is the most unique rule of Pickleball. According to this rule, the receiving team must let the ball bounce before returning it. The serving team must also let that returning ball bounce before hitting it back again. After two bounces (one on each side), both teams can hit the ball in the air (volley the ball) or play it off the bounce.

3. The Kitchen:

The Kitchen is the non-volley zone in Pickleball, which is the 7-foot area on both sides of the net.

Players from both teams cannot volley the ball while standing in the kitchen.

A player can only enter the kitchen if the ball has already bounced in that area.

This rule helps the players from standing right at the net and smashing every shot.

4. Scoring:

Games are usually played to 11 points.

Only the serving team can score points.

A Team must win by at least two points.

It has to be noted that, in doubles, the serving team gets two chances to serve (one per player) before the serve passes to the other team, except at the very beginning of the game when only one server starts.

5. Faults:

When a fault happens, the rally ends. A fault occurs when:

The ball goes out of bounds

The ball doesn’t clear the net

A player hit the ball inside the non-volley zone

The double-bounce rule is not followed.

