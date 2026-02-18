LIVE TV
BBL Set for India Debut? Cricket Australia Eyes Chennai for Big Bash League 2026 Season Opener; BCCI Nod Awaited

BBL executives Phil Rigby (head of business operations) and Margot Harley (head of competition development and strategy) were recently in India as part of fact-finding trip around taking a BBL match overseas.

Perth Scorchers. (Photo Credits: X)
Perth Scorchers. (Photo Credits: X)

February 18, 2026 16:35:13 IST

The Cricket Australia is looking to host first big Bash League (BBL) match of the next edition in India, as per reports. Senior BBL executives Phil Rigby (head of business operations) and Margot Harley (head of competition development and strategy) were recently in India as part of fact-finding trip around the matches of the league overseas. 

While it could give the BBL a massive boost and audience in India, there are some road blocks that Cricket Australia will have to take into consideration. First is the approval, not just from BCCI but also host broadcasters and the clubs.

Other than that, one of the sides will lose one home game. Moreover, the players would need enough time to prepare as distance would play another major factor. 

As per reports, Chennai is being considered as the venue for the match but the weather conditions in December will also be a problem as Chennai is also prone to flooding in December due to the wet season.

The NRL takes the fixtures to Las Vegas to launch the rugby league but that’s a tournament which runs for almost six months. BBL, on the other side, has a window of just seven weeks between December-January. 

R Ashwin Could have been the first India international to feature in Big Bash but he withdrew due to a knee injury. The BCCI do not allow active India men’s players to appear in overseas T20 leagues. The right-arm spinner had signed up for Sydney Thunder. 

Unmukt Chand became the first Indian male cricketer to play in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL). The right-handed batter made his debut for Melbourne Renegades against Hobart Hurricanes in 2022. Chand, a former India A skipper, had never played for the Indian senior team but was part of three IPL franchises — Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals. He had a domestic career spanning more than a decade, including 67 first-class matches.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 4:28 PM IST
