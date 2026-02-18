LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Sri Lanka Weigh Wanindu Hasaranga Return

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Sri Lanka Weigh Wanindu Hasaranga Return

Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 due to calf strain. Sri Lanka assesses replacement options, and Wanindu Hasaranga returns ahead of Super 8.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Sri Lanka Weigh Wanindu Hasaranga Return | Image Source - AFP
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Sri Lanka Weigh Wanindu Hasaranga Return | Image Source - AFP

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 18, 2026 16:04:58 IST

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Sri Lanka Weigh Wanindu Hasaranga Return

Co-hosts, Sri Lanka suffered a huge blow as their star pacer Matheesha Pathirana was ruled out of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Matheesha suffered a left calf strain during the SL vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2026 match. His absence is a major blow to the bowling line-up of the Sri Lankan cricket team as they move forward to the Super 8 stage.

Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup 2026

During the Sri Lanka vs Australia match on Monday, February 16th, in Pallekele, Pathirana bowled only four balls before he eventually left the field because of the injury. After bowling his fourth ball, Pathirana suddenly fell to the ground holding his hamstring in pain.

The Sri Lankan physio rushed to check on Pathirana. After a brief assessment, Matheesha Pathirana got back on his feet but he didn’t look comfortable. He walked off the field because of the discomfort and didn’t return to complete his spell.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Newswire.IK, Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of the remaining ICC T20 World Cup 2026 because of a left calf strain. Pathirana’s injury has come as a major setback for Sri Lanka, especially considering his role as a key pace option and the main death-over option for the team. Losing him just ahead of Super 8 disrupts both their plans and balance. 

Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a left calf strain, although an official announcement is yet to be made by Sri Lanka Cricket. His injury has forced selectors to reassess their options ahead of the Super Eight stage,” the report read.

Who Could Replace Matheesha Pathirana In Sri Lanka’s Squad?

With Matheesha Pathirana ruled out, attention now shifts to who could step in as his replacement. Left-arm pacer, Dilshan Madushanka looks like the best replacement for Pathirana at this moment. His ability to swing the ball and bowl at different stages of the innings make him a strong frontrunner.

Apart from Dilshan, Binura Fernando and Nuwan Thushara are also being considered as the potential replacement for Pathirana. Both the bowlers are known for bring their own strengths and skills to the table. All-rounder Milan Rathnayake is another option. He can bowl seam and also strengthen the lower order with his batting, giving Sri Lanka better balance if they change their combination. 

Sri Lanka Consider Wanindu Hasaranga’s Return to T20 World Cup Squad

Further, the report added that the Sri Lankan management is considering to bring Wanindu Hasaranga back into the squad later in the tournament. Though he is yet to fully recover from his hamstring injury, the team is considering his return if he manages to regain fitness in time.

“Sri Lanka are also exploring the possibility of reintroducing Wanindu Hasaranga into the squad. Although he has not fully recovered from his hamstring injury, discussions are ongoing on whether he could regain fitness later in the tournament,” the report added.

It has to be noted, with their final group match having a little impact on their qualification for the Super 8, Sri Lanka has got plenty of time to wait for Hasaranga’s recover and have also kept their replacement options open before the Super 8 phase.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 4:04 PM IST
Tags: icc T20 World Cup 2026Matheesha PathiranaMatheesha Pathirana injuryMatheesha Pathirana ruled outSri Lanka T20 World Cup squadWanindu Hasaranga

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Sri Lanka Weigh Wanindu Hasaranga Return

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Sri Lanka Weigh Wanindu Hasaranga Return

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Sri Lanka Weigh Wanindu Hasaranga Return
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Sri Lanka Weigh Wanindu Hasaranga Return
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Sri Lanka Weigh Wanindu Hasaranga Return
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Sri Lanka Weigh Wanindu Hasaranga Return

QUICK LINKS