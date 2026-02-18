IND vs NED Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Match 36 in India, UK and USA Online?

India will wrap up their Group A campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a clash against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, 18 February. Captain Suryakumar Yadav will aim to extend India’s winning run following victories over the USA, Namibia and arch-rivals Pakistan. The triumph against Pakistan proved particularly significant, as it confirmed the defending champions’ qualification for the Super 8 stage.

For the Netherlands, hopes of advancing are hanging by a thread after a close defeat to Pakistan and another loss to the USA. Led by Scott Edwards, the Dutch side will be eager to deliver a strong showing against India and demonstrate their ability to challenge top-tier opposition consistently.

What is the schedule for India vs Netherlands game?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India vs Netherlands will be played on Wednesday, February 18, at the Narendra Modi Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad .

What is the Time for India vs Netherlands game?

The match between India vs Netherlands will start on 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of India vs Netherlands game in India?

The match between India vs Netherlands will be live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of India vs Netherlands game in India ?

The India vs Netherlands match will be live stream on JioHotStar in India.

How to watch live streaming of India vs Netherlands game in UK ?

The India vs Netherlands match will be live stream on Sky Sports in UK at 1:30 PM (GMT).

How to watch live streaming of India vs Netherlands game in USA ?

The India vs Netherlands match will be live stream on Willow TV in USA at 8:30 AM (ET) and 5:30 AM (PT).

How to watch live streaming of India vs Netherlands game in Bangladesh ?

The India vs Netherlands match will be live stream on T Sports in Bangladesh at 7:30 PM (BST)

How to watch live streaming of India vs Netherlands game in Pakistan ?

The India vs Netherlands match will be live stream on Tapmad and PTV in Pakistan at 6:30 PM (PKT)

What is the toss time for India vs Netherlands?

The toss for the India vs Netherlands match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.