LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NED Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Match 36 in India, UK and USA Online?

IND vs NED Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Match 36 in India, UK and USA Online?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India vs Netherlands will be played on Wednesday, February 18. Check The live streaming and TV telecast details in India, UK, USA, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

IND vs NED (image credits : X)
IND vs NED (image credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 18, 2026 15:22:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NED Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Match 36 in India, UK and USA Online?

India will wrap up their Group A campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a clash against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, 18 February. Captain Suryakumar Yadav will aim to extend India’s winning run following victories over the USA, Namibia and arch-rivals Pakistan. The triumph against Pakistan proved particularly significant, as it confirmed the defending champions’ qualification for the Super 8 stage.

For the Netherlands, hopes of advancing are hanging by a thread after a close defeat to Pakistan and another loss to the USA. Led by Scott Edwards, the Dutch side will be eager to deliver a strong showing against India and demonstrate their ability to challenge top-tier opposition consistently.

What is the schedule for India vs Netherlands game? 

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India vs Netherlands will be played on Wednesday, February 18, at the Narendra Modi Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad . 

You Might Be Interested In

What is the Time for India vs Netherlands game? 

The match between India vs Netherlands will start on 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of  India vs Netherlands game in India?

The match between India vs Netherlands will be live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of  India vs Netherlands game in India ?

The India vs Netherlands match will be live stream on JioHotStar in India.

How to watch live streaming of  India vs Netherlands game in UK ?

The India vs Netherlands match will be live stream on Sky Sports  in UK at 1:30 PM (GMT).

How to watch live streaming of  India vs Netherlands game in USA ?

The India vs Netherlands match will be live stream on Willow TV  in USA  at 8:30 AM (ET) and 5:30 AM (PT).

How to watch live streaming of  India vs Netherlands game in Bangladesh ?

The India vs Netherlands match will be live stream on T Sports  in Bangladesh  at 7:30 PM (BST) 

How to watch live streaming of  India vs Netherlands game in Pakistan ?

The India vs Netherlands match will be live stream on Tapmad and PTV  in Pakistan  at 6:30 PM (PKT) 

What is the toss time for India vs Netherlands?

The toss for the India vs Netherlands match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 3:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ind vs namindialive streamingNamibiat20 world cupt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Ahmedabad Weather Alert: Could Rain Affect the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Lionel Messi At Inter Miami? Former Coach Backs ‘Incredible’ MLS Link-Up Amid Al-Nassr Exit Rumours

Ranji Trophy 2026: The Ultimate Underdog Story — Fans Erupt on X as J&K Cricket Team Stuns Bengal, Reach First-Ever Final

T20 World Cup 2026: Iceland Cricket Trolls Australia After Group-Stage Exit, Mocks Steve Smith Snub in Viral Tweet

Ranji Trophy 2026: Auqib Nabi Stars As Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Team Scripts History, Enter First-Ever Final After Beating Bengal

LATEST NEWS

CTET 2026 Answer Key: How To Check Response Sheet, Raise Objections, At ctet.nic.in, Challenge Fee And Other Key Details Here

Vivo X300 FE To Debut Soon In India After Appearing On Geekbench: From Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset To Minimalist Colours, Check All Specs And Features

IND vs NED Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Match 36 in India, UK and USA Online?

Adani Ports & SEZ and Port Of Marseille Fos Sign Strategic IMEC Partnership To Strengthen India–Europe Trade Connectivity

Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Nears Record, Banking Stocks Rally On Corporate Lending and Credit Growth; Nifty50 Faces Headwinds

Cruel Summer For Pakistan After March 31? India Plans To Halt Ravi River Flow As Shahpur Kandi Dam Nears Completion

After 19-Minute 34-Second Viral MMS, Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Leaked Obscene Video Sparks Uproar In Bangladesh? — Here’s What We Know

Salim Khan – Javed Akhtar Split: What Really Broke Bollywood’s Most Powerful Writing Duo Of Sholay?

CBSE 12th Exams 2026: Physical Education Paper Review, Student Feedback And Question Paper PDF

Why Political Row Has Erupted Over Scrapping 5% Quota For Muslims In Maharashtra?

IND vs NED Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Match 36 in India, UK and USA Online?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NED Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Match 36 in India, UK and USA Online?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NED Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Match 36 in India, UK and USA Online?
IND vs NED Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Match 36 in India, UK and USA Online?
IND vs NED Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Match 36 in India, UK and USA Online?
IND vs NED Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Match 36 in India, UK and USA Online?

QUICK LINKS