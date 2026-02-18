T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Never Seen a Pakistani Batter Play So…’ — Fans React to Sahibzada Farhan’s 57-Ball Century vs Namibia

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan notched up a brilliant hundred against Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo.

This is his first century in the format. Farhan started off in a cautious manner but pushed the paddle in the later stage of the innings to eventually get to milestone in 57 deliveries. He remained unbeaten at 100 off 58.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan posted 199/3 in 20 overs. The Men in Green lost Saim Ayub early in the innings who didn’t really look confident during the course of his innings. Later, Farhan was joined by captain Salman Agha and stitched a stand of 67 runs before the captain departed for 38 off 23. Khawaja Nafay soon followed him after getting dismissed for 5 off 5.

Farhan then got Shadab Khan’s support and both the batters took Pakistan to a big total. Shadab also remained not out at 36 off 22.

A Masterclass in Batting! 💯 Sahibzada Farhan reaches a magnificent century! A truly dominant display of power and precision to put his side in the driver’s seat. 🏏💥 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #PAKvNAM | LIVE NOW ➡️https://t.co/tEqcKQXZLa pic.twitter.com/9ad70dYYoa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 18, 2026

🚨Big Breaking : A 10 part web-series announced covering this majestic 50 against Namibia by Sahibzada Farhan pic.twitter.com/7AIm5xi99t — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) February 18, 2026

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup centuries list: Ahmed Shehzad – 2014 Sahibzada Farhan – 2026 – Farhan has now matched the milestone of his idol and favorite player. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jeaaBsI9Xq — Salman. (@TsMeSalman) February 18, 2026

Sahibzada Farhan after the smashing century against the mighty Namibia 💯😂 pic.twitter.com/4rL0GunHKA — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) February 18, 2026

Sahibzada farhan is an intent machine I have never seen any pakistani batter playing selfless like he does — 𝘿𝙖𝙠𝙨𝙝 (@screwgauge77) February 18, 2026

This is an important fixture for Pakistan as far as their qualification for the Super 8 is concerned. A win and a washout will hand them a place ahead. Pakistan defeated USA and Netherlands earlier but suffered a defeat against India.

The Netherlands match went down the wire that left an impact on their NRR while the loss against the Men in Blue pushed them to the third place in the points table in the group.

Teams:

Namibia (Playing XI): Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

Also Read: BBL Set for India Debut? Cricket Australia Eyes Chennai for Big Bash League 2026 Season Opener; BCCI Nod Awaited