Perfect Time to Try Nitish Kumar Reddy: Why India Needs to Groom a Fast-Bowling All-Rounder Urgently

The selectors and the coaching staff have been under criticism for many of their decisions in the last couple of years. Whether it is changing captaincy roles or giving debuts to new players, head coach Gautam Gambhir has faced constant pressure. His plans have not produced the results India hoped for, and critics have pointed out that India lost two Test series at home under his guidance, results that could hurt India’s chances in the World Test Championship.

Yes, India did win the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup after Gambhir took charge, but many believe the Champions Trophy victory was mainly because the squad was already strong and settled before he took over.

Looking ahead, India’s next big goals are the T20 World Cup at home next year and the ODI World Cup in 2027 in South Africa. The hope is that things go smoothly at the T20 World Cup so the current management and coaching staff can continue until 2027. But with just 22 months left before the 50-over World Cup, the question is: What is the plan from here?

Adding to the uncertainty, chief selector Ajit Agarkar recently said, “Both Rohit and Virat are noncommittal about the 2027 World Cup. They are legends and have scored heavily for India. We only expect them to keep scoring runs and continue their leadership roles for now.” This statement has raised even more questions about the team’s long-term vision.

Despite all the criticism, the coaching staff and selectors appear unbothered. They continue to make bold calls—like the latest surprise in Ranchi, where Ruturaj Gaikwad was picked in the Playing XI for the first ODI against South Africa. What surprised everyone was not his selection as India of course needed a third regular opener in the squad, but the fact that he batted at No. 4. His stay was short as he scored only 8 before a brilliant catch by Dewald Brevis ended his innings.

Gaikwad’s place in the Indian team always sparks debate on social media. But should Indian cricket make decisions based on online opinions or perceptions? His selection did make sense because he recently scored a fifty and a century against South Africa ‘A’. However, both those innings came when he was opening.

No vacancy in the opening slot at the moment

With regular captain Shubman Gill unavailable for the South Africa series, Yashasvi Jaiswal has stepped in to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. Rohit’s strong performances in his last few outings, along with his remarkable effort to lose nearly 15 kgs, clearly show how “committed” he is to playing the 2027 World Cup.

When Gill returns, he will lead the side and open with Rohit, which naturally pushes Jaiswal into the role of the third opener. This creates a difficult situation for Ruturaj Gaikwad. He has been in good form and has scored heavily while opening, yet the top-order spots are already crowded.

Best Time to try out Nitish Kumar Reddy

Medium-pace bowling all-rounders are a rare and valuable asset in modern cricket, and India have been fortunate to have someone like Hardik Pandya. However, Pandya’s frequent injuries have forced him to be selective about the formats he plays and the number of matches he takes part in. Because of this uncertainty, India have always tried to find a reliable backup for him.

Vijay Shankar was tried first, and he even played in the 2019 World Cup, but he could not make a big impact. After him, Shivam Dube earned opportunities, but his success came mostly in T20 cricket, and mainly with the bat rather than as a complete all-rounder.

Now India has Nitish Kumar Reddy, a promising young player who has shown good signs so far. However, most of his international experience has come in Test cricket, along with just four T20Is. He has played only two ODIs, which is exactly why he should get more chances in the current series.

The series against South Africa offers the perfect opportunity to give Nitish proper game time in the playing XI, allow him to settle into the role, and help India understand whether he can grow into the long-term all-rounder the team needs.

Why try Nitish Kumar Reddy?

The 2027 World Cup will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Pitches in South Africa usually offer extra pace and bounce. India is scheduled to play around 20 ODIs before that tournament, and this creates an ideal window to give Nitish Kumar Reddy consistent playing time. These matches can help him adjust to international cricket and build confidence. Even if he doesn’t become a first-choice player immediately, he can at least establish himself as a dependable backup all-rounder by the time the World Cup arrives.

As far as the South Africa series is concerned, KL Rahul can bat at number 4 while Nitish can come in at 6 which will help him get a clear idea about his role with the bat in the middle order.