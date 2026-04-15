PSL 2026 Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

PSL 2026, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming: Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will lock horns with each other in the PSL 2026 fixture in Karachi. The Peshawar side has been in brilliant form and has five wins and 11 points in 6 matches. The Quetta Gladiators on the other side have two wins and four points in five matches.

PSL 2026, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: LIVE Streaming Details

When Will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 be played?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators will be played on April 15 (Wednesday).

When Will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 match start?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators will begin 7:30pm (IST). The toss will take place at 7:00pm (IST).

Where Will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 match take place?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium.

How Can I Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 match LIVE in India?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators is not streaming in India.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators SQUADS:

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Farhan Yousaf, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Aaron Hardie, Brian Bennett, Khalid Usman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Basit

Quetta Gladiators Squad: Saud Shakeel(c), Sam Harper, Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay(w), Bevon Jacobs, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khalil Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Ben McDermott, Tom Curran, Brett Hampton, Alzarri Joseph, Bismillah Khan, Ahsan Ali, Jahanzaib Sultan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shamyl Hussain, Wasim Akram, Khan Zaib, Saqib Khan

🏏 Last 5 Matches Report Played by Peshawar Zalmi

Date Opponent Result Brief Match Report 13-Apr-26 Multan Sultans ✅ Won by 24 runs Zalmi posted 196/6 and defended well. Bowlers, led by Sufiyan Muqeem, restricted Multan to 172/8. Strong all-round performance. (CREX) 11-Apr-26 Lahore Qalandars ✅ Won by 76 runs Dominant win after scoring 173/7. Bowlers dismantled Lahore for just 97, showcasing a clinical bowling attack. (ESPN) 09-Apr-26 Karachi Kings ✅ Won by 159 runs Massive victory. Zalmi smashed 246/3, then bowled Karachi out for just 87 — one of the biggest wins of the season. (ESPN) 08-Apr-26 Hyderabad Kingsmen ✅ Won by 4 wickets Tight chase of 146. Zalmi reached 146/6, showing composure in a low-scoring thriller. (ESPN) 31-Mar-26 Islamabad United ⚪ No Result (Abandoned) Match abandoned due to conditions; both teams shared points. (ESPN Cricinfo)

🏏 Last 5 Matches Report Played by Quetta Gladiators

Date Opponent Result Brief Match Report 12-Apr-26 Peshawar Zalmi ❌ Lost by 80 runs Quetta conceded 216/3 and failed badly in chase, bundled out for 136. Bowling struggled against Zalmi’s top order. (Sky Sports) 10-Apr-26 Islamabad United ❌ Lost by 6 wickets Posted a modest total but couldn’t defend it. Islamabad chased comfortably with wickets in hand. 07-Apr-26 Multan Sultans ❌ Lost by 7 wickets Batting unit underperformed again, and bowlers couldn’t create pressure while defending a below-par score. 04-Apr-26 Lahore Qalandars ✅ Won by 5 runs Close thriller. Quetta defended a tight total with disciplined death bowling to seal a narrow win. 02-Apr-26 Karachi Kings ❌ Lost by 4 wickets Competitive match, but Karachi chased successfully in the final overs despite some resistance from Quetta bowlers.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Slow Over-Rate Controversy: MCC Chief Wants Umpires Punished After Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer Fined

