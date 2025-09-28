PKL 12: Tamil Thalaivas thump Jaipur Pink Panthers to script big win

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Jaipur leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 wrapped up with an impressive win for the Tamil Thalaivas, who beat the home team Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-28 at the SMS Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. In what ended their three-match losing streak, skipper Arjun Deshwal led the charge with 13 points, while Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar completed impressive High Fives.

The first ten minutes between the Pink Panthers and the Thalaivas produced a tight, hard-fought battle. The Thalaivas edged ahead 8-6, with Nitin Kumar picking up crucial raid points to steady their start. The Pink Panthers kept themselves ahead through Nitin Kumar’s sharp raids that tested the Thalaivas’ defence, according to a press release from PKL.

The exchanges saw a mix of empty raids, Do-Or-Die moments, and strong tackles from either end. Yogesh Yadav’s raid and Nitesh Kumar’s tackles underlined the Thalaivas’ balanced play in attack and defence. The Pink Panthers’ compact defence ensured the gap never widened. At the 10-minute mark, the Thalaivas’ narrow two-point cushion summed up the closeness of the contest.

The second quarter turned into a fierce defensive contest, with both teams showcasing aggressive tackles. Arulnanthababu struck first with a Super Tackle on Nitin Kumar, setting the tone for the Thalaivas. The Pink Panthers hit back quickly as Aryan Kumar pulled off a Super Tackle to stop Arjun Deshwal in his tracks.

Defences dominated the early exchanges, forcing several empty raids and cutting down attacking opportunities. Vinay’s strong tackle on Yogesh Yadav and Nitesh Kumar’s stop on Sahil highlighted the two-time champions’ resilience. The Thalaivas’ defenders showed sharp awareness in Do-Or-Die situations, as the Thalaivas held a narrow 14-13 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Thalaivas extended their lead over the Pink Panthers, with the scoreboard reading 27-22. The Raid Machine Deshwal continued to dominate and completed his Super 10, but aggressive defending forced several empty raids from both teams, keeping the contest tightly fought. The match remained intense, with neither side allowing the other to gain a comfortable advantage.

Super Tackles played a crucial role during this period, with Suresh Jadhav bringing down Nitin Kumar and Nitesh Kumar, who completed his High Five, stopping Sahil in a Do-Or-Die situation. Substitutions also added strategic depth, allowing fresh legs to maintain pressure on raiders. By the end of this phase, Tamil Thalaivas held a five-point cushion, reflecting a hard-fought but controlled performance.

Deshwal remained a key threat for the Thalaivas, scoring crucial points, as their defence, led by Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar, remained unyielding. Multiple empty raids and do-or-die attempts highlighted the tense exchanges, with defenders dominating the latter stages.

Jaipur’s raiders struggled to break the solid defensive lines, while the Thalaivas capitalised on every opportunity to add points. Strategic substitutions kept their defence fresh and effective, ensuring the lead stayed intact. By the end, Tamil Thalaivas secured a comfortable nine-point victory, reflecting a disciplined and well-executed performance. (ANI)

