‘Pls Visit Dharavi Messi Bhau’: Fans Go Wild After Lionel Messi Confirms India Trip, Kerala Fans Ask ‘Are You Not Coming?’

Football legend Lionel Messi has officially confirmed his long-awaited trip to India, sending fans into a frenzy across the country. While excitement has taken over social media, a section of Kerala supporters has been left disappointed after learning that the football icon’s itinerary does not include the football-crazy state.

Messi, who last visited India in 2011 when Argentina played Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, described India as a “special country” filled with “passionate football fans.” The star revealed he is “honoured” to return after 14 years, with a four-city tour lined up for December.

Messi’s India Schedule: Kolkata to Delhi

According to organisers, Messi will land in Kolkata on December 12, where he will attend the unveiling of his statue, a special ‘GOAT Concert,’ and the celebratory ‘GOAT Cup’ a seven-a-side soft-touch football match featuring Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia, Leander Paes and John Abraham. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also expected to felicitate him during the programme.







The next day, he will fly to Ahmedabad for a private event with sponsors, followed by Mumbai on December 14. Messi’s trip will conclude in Delhi on December 15, where he will attend another GOAT Concert at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fans React: From Dharavi to Kerala

Soon after the confirmation, social media erupted with excitement. One fan’s post, “Pls Visit Dharavi Messi Bhau,” went viral.

However, Kerala fans, who have long considered their state a hotbed of football passion, were visibly upset. Many took to X and Instagram to question why Kerala was left out of Messi’s schedule. One user wrote, “Kerala people who are excited… that’s what you said, Oove. Are you not coming to Kerala?” Another simply pleaded: “Messi, when is your Kerala visit?”

Kerala’s Missed Chance?

Interestingly, the Argentina national team has also included India in its November FIFA international window, sparking speculation about a possible friendly match. Kerala fans are now hoping Messi might make a surprise stop in the state during that window, though no official confirmation has been made.

For now, the excitement remains sky-high across India, with Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Delhi gearing up to welcome one of the greatest footballers of all time. But as the frenzy grows, Kerala fans continue to wait with bated breath hoping their state’s legendary football culture doesn’t go unnoticed by the GOAT.

