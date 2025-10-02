LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > India > India At Risk? Rahul Gandhi Warns Of ‘Flaws’ And ‘Attack On Democracy’: Here’s What He Told Students In Colombia

India At Risk? Rahul Gandhi Warns Of ‘Flaws’ And ‘Attack On Democracy’: Here’s What He Told Students In Colombia

Rahul Gandhi, speaking at EIA University in Colombia, warned that the “attack on democracy” is the biggest threat to India. He said India’s diversity of religions, languages, and traditions can only thrive in a democratic system now under assault.

Rahul Gandhi in Colombia warns that India’s greatest risk is the ongoing ‘attack on democracy (Photo: ANI)
Rahul Gandhi in Colombia warns that India’s greatest risk is the ongoing ‘attack on democracy (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 2, 2025 20:04:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India At Risk? Rahul Gandhi Warns Of ‘Flaws’ And ‘Attack On Democracy’: Here’s What He Told Students In Colombia

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has warned that the “attack on democracy” is the single biggest threat facing India today. Speaking at an interaction with students at EIA University in Colombia, Gandhi said that India’s diversity of languages, traditions, and religions can only thrive through a strong democratic system, which he alleged is now under severe assault.

“India has tremendous capabilities in engineering, healthcare, and other areas, so I remain optimistic about the country. But at the same time, there are structural flaws that India has to correct. The biggest challenge is the wholesale attack on democracy taking place,” Gandhi said, according to ANI.

Democracy ‘essential for diversity’

Gandhi stressed that India’s strength lies in its plurality. “India is essentially a conversation between multiple religions, traditions, and languages. To allow them to coexist and flourish, space is needed. The best way to create that space is democracy. Today, that system itself is under attack, and that is a major risk,” he told the audience.

He further cautioned that suppressing India’s diversity would only create deeper tensions. “Unlike China, India cannot function in an authoritarian manner. Our design will not accept that,” he said.

Attack on BJP-RSS ideology

The Congress leader also took sharp aim at the BJP and RSS, alleging that “cowardice” lies at the heart of their ideology. Referring to an incident described by V.D. Savarkar, Gandhi said, “Savarkar wrote that he and his friends once beat up a Muslim man and felt happy. If five people beat up one person and call it bravery, that is cowardice. This is RSS ideology to beat the weak while avoiding the strong.”

He also accused the Modi government of undermining India’s democratic values and blamed the BJP-RSS combine for unrest in regions such as Ladakh.

India vs. China: Different paths

Responding to questions on India’s role in the global order, Gandhi said, “India is decentralised, with multiple identities, unlike China’s centralised system. Our diversity is our strength, but it needs democracy to sustain. The greatest risk we face is the attack on democracy itself.”

Gandhi also linked global power shifts to energy transitions, noting that empires in history rose by controlling new energy technologies. He argued that while the U.S. and China battle over the shift to electric mobility, India must navigate its own path while safeguarding democratic values.

The BJP strongly hit back, accusing Gandhi of defaming India abroad. Party leaders dubbed him the “Leader of Propaganda” and said that raising such criticism on foreign soil was “an insult to Indian democracy.”

ALSO READ: Kerala Heat Amid Bihar Rally: Will Rahul Gandhi Break Silence On Rahul Mamkootathil’s Sexual Misconduct Row?

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 8:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: indian-democracyrahul gandhiRahul Gandhi news

RELATED News

Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained
Auroville Foundation Governing Board Completes 70th Special Session

LATEST NEWS

‘I Was Just Eating Clean And Breastfeeding’: Here’s How Alia Bhatt Lost Weight After Daughter Raha’s Birth
GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Chilean wines boom in Brazil as tariffs dampen US demand
Auroville Foundation Governing Board Completes 70th Special Session
After Nepal, Gen-Z Protests Break Out In This Country Over World Cup Spending, Name Is…
Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’
Oil edges lower for fourth day on oversupply concerns
India At Risk? Rahul Gandhi Warns Of ‘Flaws’ And ‘Attack On Democracy’: Here’s What He Told Students In Colombia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India At Risk? Rahul Gandhi Warns Of ‘Flaws’ And ‘Attack On Democracy’: Here’s What He Told Students In Colombia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India At Risk? Rahul Gandhi Warns Of ‘Flaws’ And ‘Attack On Democracy’: Here’s What He Told Students In Colombia
India At Risk? Rahul Gandhi Warns Of ‘Flaws’ And ‘Attack On Democracy’: Here’s What He Told Students In Colombia
India At Risk? Rahul Gandhi Warns Of ‘Flaws’ And ‘Attack On Democracy’: Here’s What He Told Students In Colombia
India At Risk? Rahul Gandhi Warns Of ‘Flaws’ And ‘Attack On Democracy’: Here’s What He Told Students In Colombia

QUICK LINKS