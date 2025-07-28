Home > Sports > PM Modi Praises Divya Deshmukh’s Sensational Win At FIDE Women’s World Cup, Calls Her Achievement ‘Historic’

PM Modi Praises Divya Deshmukh’s Sensational Win At FIDE Women’s World Cup, Calls Her Achievement ‘Historic’

PM Modi hailed 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh’s historic FIDE Women’s World Cup win over Koneru Humpy. Divya became the first Indian woman to win the title, drawing praise from the President too. A few errors cost Koneru as Divya sealed victory in an emotional finish.

PM Modi Praises Divya Deshmukh's Sensational Win at FIDE Women's World Cup, Calls Her Achievement 'Historic' (Image Credit - X)
PM Modi Praises Divya Deshmukh's Sensational Win at FIDE Women's World Cup, Calls Her Achievement 'Historic' (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 28, 2025 19:15:18 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to India’s young chess star Divya Deshmukh for her sensational victory at the FIDE Women’s World Cup against the veteran Koneru Humpy in the final.

Divya Creates History with Landmark Victory

Divya, a 19-year-old rising sensation in the world of chess, became the first Indian woman to clinch the Chess World Cup after overwhelming Koneru on Monday evening in the final via tiebreaks. She became just the fourth Indian woman grandmaster and overall the 88th in the nation to clinch that title. PM Modi hailed the remarkable efforts of both players and believes Divya’s victory will serve as an inspiration for the youngsters.

PM Modi and President Murmu Congratulate the Young Champion

“A historic final featuring two outstanding Indian chess players! Proud of the young Divya Deshmukh on becoming FIDE Women’s World Chess Champion 2025. Congratulations to her for this remarkable feat, which will inspire several youngsters. Koneru Humpy has also displayed immense prowess throughout the championship. Best wishes to both players for their future endeavours. @DivyaDeshmukh05 @humpy_koneru,” PM Modi wrote on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also lavished praise on Divya and wrote on X, “My heartiest congratulations to Divya Deshmukh who has become the first Indian woman to win the FIDE Women’s World Cup, that too, at a very young age of nineteen.”

Koneru’s Critical Errors Shift the Game

During the tense contest, a string of inaccuracies in the second rapid game contributed to Koneru’s downfall. She found herself a pawn down in the rook endgame, which played out in Divya’s favour. The veteran allowed the situation to sink in and resigned on the 75th move and fell short in a gripping final with a score of 2.5-1.5.

Final Blow Delivered After Strategic Patience

Divya failed to capitalise on the two windows that Koneru left open for her with her inaccurate moves. However, on the third time, Koneru inflicted more damage on herself by capturing the f pawn on move 69, which changed the tide in Divya’s favour towards the final moments of the contest. This time around, Divya made no mistake, played the right moves and forced Koneru to resign after six moves.

Emotional Moment with Family Seals the Triumph

Her eyes welled up with tears as she began to grasp the scale of her victory. She tried to compose herself, but soon became overwhelmed with emotions again after embracing her mother in a heartfelt moment.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Who is Divya Deshmukh? The Youngest Indian To Win FIDE Women’s World Cup And 4th Female Grandmaster

Tags: divya deshmukhFIDE Women World CupKoneru Humpynarendra modi

RELATED News

Pep Guardiola To Vanish After Manchester City Exit? Find Out For How Many Years
Sao Paulo Flexes Tactical Muscle, Flattening Fluminense
Who is Divya Deshmukh? The Youngest Indian To Win FIDE Women’s World Cup And 4th Female Grandmaster
Sunil Gavaskar Slams Ben Stokes’ “India Were Scared” Remark, Asks Shubman Gill To Question Him
Rishabh Pant Shares Injury Update After Toe Fracture In 4th Test: ‘Can’t Wait To Be Back’

LATEST NEWS

Has Mallika Sherawat Said Yes To Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19? Actress Puts All Rumours To Rest
Akshay Kumar Sells Borivali Flat: Is Bollywood’s Khiladi Eyeing Bigger Deals?
Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Loves Alia Bhatt’s Go-Getter Attitude: ‘She’s Made Of Different Stuff’
Who is Ram Deo Mahto? BJP Leader Contesting From Madhubani In Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
British Diplomat Says India-UK Free Trade Deal to Boost Economic Ties
Indian Army Integrates AI, Drones, Real-Time Sensors For Future Warfare In Himalayas
Debate On Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Slams Opposition, Informs No Call Between Narendra Modi And Donald Trump
Are You An Investor? SEBI And NSE Just Declared War On Financial Frauds, Don’t Miss The Details
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Team Slams Fake News On L3: Azrael Comments, Labels It As ‘Hate Campaign’
US President Donald Trump Seeks End To Gaza Starvation Amid Eased Israeli Blockades
PM Modi Praises Divya Deshmukh’s Sensational Win At FIDE Women’s World Cup, Calls Her Achievement ‘Historic’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Praises Divya Deshmukh’s Sensational Win At FIDE Women’s World Cup, Calls Her Achievement ‘Historic’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Praises Divya Deshmukh’s Sensational Win At FIDE Women’s World Cup, Calls Her Achievement ‘Historic’
PM Modi Praises Divya Deshmukh’s Sensational Win At FIDE Women’s World Cup, Calls Her Achievement ‘Historic’
PM Modi Praises Divya Deshmukh’s Sensational Win At FIDE Women’s World Cup, Calls Her Achievement ‘Historic’
PM Modi Praises Divya Deshmukh’s Sensational Win At FIDE Women’s World Cup, Calls Her Achievement ‘Historic’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?