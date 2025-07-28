Home > Sports > Who is Divya Deshmukh? The Youngest Indian To Win FIDE Women’s World Cup And 4th Female Grandmaster

Who is Divya Deshmukh? The Youngest Indian To Win FIDE Women’s World Cup And 4th Female Grandmaster

Divya Deshmukh made history by becoming the first Indian to win the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025, defeating Koneru Humpy. With this win, she also achieved her final GM norm. At just 19, Divya is now India’s 88th Grandmaster and 4th female GM, showing her rapid rise in Indian chess.

Who is Divya Deshmukh? The Youngest Indian to Win FIDE Women's World Cup and 4th Female Grandmaster (Image Credit - X)
Who is Divya Deshmukh? The Youngest Indian to Win FIDE Women's World Cup and 4th Female Grandmaster (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 28, 2025 19:01:21 IST

India’s young sensation Divya Deshmukh conquers the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025.

Divya created history as she became the first Indian to win the Women’s World Cup 2025, beating Koneru Humpy with a score of 2.5-1.5 in the tie-breaks on Monday in Batumi.

Achieves Grandmaster Status With Final Norm

With this win, Divya not only claimed the World Cup crown but also fulfilled her final GM norm, officially becoming India’s 88th Grandmaster.

Humpy made a mistake by capturing the f pawn, which changed the tide in Divya’s favour towards the final moments of the contest.

All-Indian Final Ends in Tense Tie-Break

The Indian players, who were left tied at 1-1 each after the two classical games in the Final, entered the tie-breaks on Monday to decide the ultimate winner.

Divya became the fourth female Indian grandmaster, following in the footsteps of Humpy, R. Vaishali, and Harika Dronavalli.

Divya Deshmukh Reflects on Her Journey

Following her win, Divya stated that while she feels there’s much more to accomplish, she attributes her Grandmaster title to fate.

“I definitely need to learn endgames. I am pretty sure at some point I messed it up. I need time to process it. I think it was fate that I get the GM title this way. Before this tournament, I didn’t even have one norm. It definitely means a lot. There’s a lot more to achieve. I’m hoping this is just the start,” Divya said as quoted by ESPN.

Who is Divya Deshmukh?

Divya was born on December 9, 2005 in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Both parents are doctors. She started playing chess when she was very small. She studied in Bhavans Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir school.

She became very good at chess very fast. Now she is a Woman Grandmaster and also an International Master. Divya win many medals in big chess games like Chess Olympiad, Asian Championship and World Youth.

In 2021, she became India’s 21st Woman Grandmaster. Then in 2022, she won Women’s National Championship. She also helped India to win gold medal in FIDE Online Olympiad.

At the end of 2024, Divya became India’s No. 2 female chess player. She shows everyone how strong she is in chess with her hard work and love for the game.

India Takes Gold and Silver, China Settles for Bronze

Divya Deshmukh secures gold, Humpy Koneru pockets silver, while China’s sensation Tan Zhongy finished the tournament with a bronze medal.

Earlier, the opening game of the FIDE Women’s World Cup final saw two of India’s finest talents, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh, settle for a hard-fought draw. The scoreboard read 1/2 – 1/2.

The second round of the FIDE Women’s World Cup also ended in a draw. Two of India’s finest talents, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh, settled for a hard-fought draw. The scoreboard read 1/2 – 1/2.

ALSO READ: Women’s Chess World Cup Final: Divya Deshmukh Triumphs Over Koneru Humpy

Tags: divya deshmukhKoneru HumpyWoman GrandmasterWomen Chess World Cup

RELATED News

Rishabh Pant Shares Injury Update After Toe Fracture In 4th Test: ‘Can’t Wait To Be Back’
When And Where To Watch India Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Match: WCL 2025 Match Streaming Details
Drew McIntyre’s SummerSlam Future Uncertain After Passport Issue Strands Him in England
Granit Xhaka Deal Lives On As Leverkusen Name Their Price
Women’s Chess World Cup Final: Divya Deshmukh Triumphs Over Koneru Humpy

LATEST NEWS

Debate On Operation Sindoor: Jaishankar Says Red Lines Were Crossed, Sending Strong Message To Pakistan Was Necessary After Pahalgam attack
Who is Divya Deshmukh? The Youngest Indian To Win FIDE Women’s World Cup And 4th Female Grandmaster
Heidi Klum Recalls Leaking Breast Milk On Project Runway Set, Michael Kors Told Her ‘Go Pump’
Gogoi Slams Govt Asks How Terrorists Reached Pahalgam, If Someone Has To Owe Responsibility Its HM Shah
Argentine Man Wins ₹10.8 Lakh Payout After Google Street View Captures Him Naked
Sellowrap Industries IPO Day 2: Strong Investor Interest, Is It the Right Time For Automotive?
Debate On Operation Sindoor: Baijayant Panda Informs That Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Killed, Accuses Opposition Of Speaking Pak language
EU Unhappy? Mixed Reactions In Europe After Trade Deal With United States
Vanessa Kirby Lost Her Voice Filming Intense Birth Scene In Fantastic Four Since She Was Roaring The Whole Time
Who Is Bhagwan Das: A Visionary Bridging Philosophy, Education, And Nationalism
Who is Divya Deshmukh? The Youngest Indian To Win FIDE Women’s World Cup And 4th Female Grandmaster

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Divya Deshmukh? The Youngest Indian To Win FIDE Women’s World Cup And 4th Female Grandmaster

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Divya Deshmukh? The Youngest Indian To Win FIDE Women’s World Cup And 4th Female Grandmaster
Who is Divya Deshmukh? The Youngest Indian To Win FIDE Women’s World Cup And 4th Female Grandmaster
Who is Divya Deshmukh? The Youngest Indian To Win FIDE Women’s World Cup And 4th Female Grandmaster
Who is Divya Deshmukh? The Youngest Indian To Win FIDE Women’s World Cup And 4th Female Grandmaster

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?