Home > Sports > Porto Legend Jorge Costa Passes Away at 53: Football Mourns a True Leader

Porto Legend Jorge Costa Passes Away at 53: Football Mourns a True Leader

Former FC Porto captain Jorge Costa has died at 53 after suffering a cardiac arrest. A Champions League winner under José Mourinho, he made 324 appearances for Porto and later managed clubs worldwide. Tributes have poured in for the legendary defender and symbol of Portuguese football.

Former FC Porto captain Jorge Costa passed away on August 05 (Image Credit - X)
Former FC Porto captain Jorge Costa passed away on August 05 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 6, 2025 14:33:25 IST

Jorge Costa, the iconic former captain of FC Porto, has died at the age of 53 following a cardiac arrest at the club’s training centre on Tuesday (August 05). A symbol of FC Porto’s golden era, Costa led the team to UEFA Champions League triumph under José Mourinho in 2004. He earned 50 caps for Portugal and enjoyed a short spell in the Premier League with Charlton Athletic during the 2001–02 season. He retired from playing in 2006 and transitioned into management, coaching 16 clubs across Portugal and abroad before becoming Porto’s Director of Professional Football in 2023.

Porto paid tribute in an emotional statement: “Jorge Costa embodied the values of FC Porto—dedication, leadership, and a spirit of conquest. He left a lasting legacy for generations of fans.”

Tributes Pour In From Football Icons and Former Teammates

His death is the third tragedy this summer to hit the club, following the passing of former loanee Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva in July.

Fenerbahce coach José Mourinho, visibly emotional, honoured Costa in a press conference. “He would tell me, ‘Do your job, win the game, forget about me.’ I’ll cry after,” Mourinho said.

Former teammates paid their respects. Deco called him a “legendary captain” and “the embodiment of Porto’s spirit.” Pepe added, “Your legacy lives forever in Porto’s history.”

A Decorated Career With Porto and Abroad

Costa made 324 appearances for Porto, capturing 24 major trophies including the Champions League, UEFA Cup, and eight Primeira Liga titles. He was awarded the Portuguese Golden Ball in 2000, highlighting his impact on domestic football.

After a brief falling out with coach Octávio Machado, Costa spent a season on loan at Charlton, where he made 26 appearances. “He was a fantastic person,” recalled Charlton manager Alan Curbishley.

Coaching Career Spanned the Globe

Costa’s managerial journey began at Braga and extended internationally, with stints in Romania, Cyprus, Tunisia, India, and Gabon. Braga said his “passing has deeply shaken the national sporting community,” sharing in the grief felt across Portugal. Jorge Costa leaves behind a lasting legacy—as a fearless defender, a respected leader, and a beloved figure in world football.

Tags: football, Jorge Costa, Passes Away

