LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Portugal Secures 2026 World Cup Spot With Stunning 9-0 Win Against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo To Play His….

Portugal Secures 2026 World Cup Spot With Stunning 9-0 Win Against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo To Play His….

Portugal just thrashed Armenia with 9 Goals victory. In a nervous moment with everything in play, the pressure is transferred from possible failure onto Martínez's side to perform well in front of their fans.

Portugal Secures World Cup Spot With Stunning 9-0 Win Against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo To Play His.... (Image Credit: Fabrizio Romano via Instagram)
Portugal Secures World Cup Spot With Stunning 9-0 Win Against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo To Play His.... (Image Credit: Fabrizio Romano via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 16, 2025 21:58:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Portugal Secures 2026 World Cup Spot With Stunning 9-0 Win Against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo To Play His….

Armenia struck at Porto in the last game of the Portugal clash in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers with expectedly low pressure with Cristiano Ronaldo missing. Portugal’s team leader, who is not playing today, got a straight red in the last match after elbowing an Irish player for rough play. As things stand, he will sit and watch not the game itself in fact the all important Group F match. 

Cristiano Ronaldo To Play His 6th World Cup For Portugal

Even in his absence, a victory would mean a cop first in the group and direct progression. An absence of Ronaldo is a great disadvantage: without his leadership on the pitch, he could always score goals. Further proof that they still consider themselves ‘untouchable’. In a nervous moment with everything in play, the pressure is transferred from possible failure onto Martinez’s side to perform well in front of their fans.



Portugal national football team vs Armenia national football team 

On the other hand, Armenia has traveled to Porto with really nothing to lose. They are far removed from the running in the standings, so they consider this as a ‘free hit’, hoping to spoil the path of Portugal into playing from the World Cup, a very good end to their qualifying journey. They are fearless and aggressive in their approach as this is going to be the last game in their qualifying run. Portugal need to convert this great disappointment of Ronaldo’s ban into a productively disciplined performance and find their end victory in the 2026 World Cup.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Discharged From Kolkata Hospital After Neck Injury, Returns To Team Hotel But…

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 9:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: armenia vs portugalBruno Fernandescristiano ronaldoCristiano Ronaldo portugalPortugal national football team vs Armenia national football teamportugal vs armenia liveportugal vs armenia live highlightsportugal vs armenia live scoreworld cup qualifiers matches

RELATED News

India A vs Pakistan A Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK T20I Match Live Telecast on TV and Mobile Apps Online

Shubman Gill Discharged From Kolkata Hospital After Neck Injury, Returns To Team Hotel But…

Watch: New AI Video Showing INDIA And PAKISTAN Players Getting Into A Scuffle On Field Goes Viral, Fans Say ‘Want This In Reality’

Ind vs SA 1st Test: India Bowled Out For 93 As South Africa Seal Historic Win At Eden Gardens, First SA Test Victory On Indian Soil In 15 Years

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Australia On Top, India At 3rd Spot. Check Complete Standings

LATEST NEWS

Uttar Pradesh Indecent Act Caught On CCTV: Drunk Businessman’s Son Assaults Hotel Receptionist, Forcibly Hugs And Kisses Her Before…

‘Lalu Yadav Has Brought His Entire Family Into…’ NDA Leaders Slam Tejashwi Yadav As Rohini Acharya Steps Away From Politics Amid RJD Rift

This Country’s City Becomes World’s Most Polluted, Tops Global Smog Index, Name Is…

Security Beefed Up In Bangladesh Ahead Of Verdict On Sheikh Hasina

When Will Nitish Kumar Take The Oath As Bihar Chief Minister? Check Date, Venue And All You Need To Know About The Swearing-In Ceremony

‘Whatever I Had To Say…’: Rohini Acharya Stands Firm On Exit From Politics, Says Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi Stood By Her

Red Fort Car Blast: NIA Makes A BIG Breakthrough, Suicide Bomber’s Aide Amir Rashid Ali Arrested, Here’s All You Need To Know

Kerala Booth Officer Found Hanging Amid Alleged SIR Work Pressure; Parties Claim Excessive Election Duties Led To Tragedy

How Many Children Does Lalu Prasad Yadav Have? Family Tree Of Former Bihar CM Explained As Three More Daughters Move Out Of Patna Residence

Astrophotographer Captures Stunning Photo Of Skydiver Appearing to Fall Across The Sun, Watch

Portugal Secures 2026 World Cup Spot With Stunning 9-0 Win Against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo To Play His….

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Portugal Secures 2026 World Cup Spot With Stunning 9-0 Win Against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo To Play His….

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Portugal Secures 2026 World Cup Spot With Stunning 9-0 Win Against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo To Play His….
Portugal Secures 2026 World Cup Spot With Stunning 9-0 Win Against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo To Play His….
Portugal Secures 2026 World Cup Spot With Stunning 9-0 Win Against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo To Play His….
Portugal Secures 2026 World Cup Spot With Stunning 9-0 Win Against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo To Play His….

QUICK LINKS