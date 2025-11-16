Portugal Secures 2026 World Cup Spot With Stunning 9-0 Win Against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo To Play His….

Armenia struck at Porto in the last game of the Portugal clash in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers with expectedly low pressure with Cristiano Ronaldo missing. Portugal’s team leader, who is not playing today, got a straight red in the last match after elbowing an Irish player for rough play. As things stand, he will sit and watch not the game itself in fact the all important Group F match.

Cristiano Ronaldo To Play His 6th World Cup For Portugal

Even in his absence, a victory would mean a cop first in the group and direct progression. An absence of Ronaldo is a great disadvantage: without his leadership on the pitch, he could always score goals. Further proof that they still consider themselves ‘untouchable’. In a nervous moment with everything in play, the pressure is transferred from possible failure onto Martinez’s side to perform well in front of their fans.







Portugal national football team vs Armenia national football team



On the other hand, Armenia has traveled to Porto with really nothing to lose. They are far removed from the running in the standings, so they consider this as a ‘free hit’, hoping to spoil the path of Portugal into playing from the World Cup, a very good end to their qualifying journey. They are fearless and aggressive in their approach as this is going to be the last game in their qualifying run. Portugal need to convert this great disappointment of Ronaldo’s ban into a productively disciplined performance and find their end victory in the 2026 World Cup.

