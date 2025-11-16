Shubman Gill Discharged From Kolkata Hospital After Neck Injury, Returns To Team Hotel But…

India captain Shubman Gill has been discharged from the Kolkata hospital where he was admitted on Saturday evening after suffering a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa. He has now returned to the team hotel and is in stable condition. According to medical updates, Gill is able to walk and move his neck, and the pain has decreased significantly, reported India Today.

The Indian captain will rest at the team hotel for the next few days. Doctors and the BCCI medical team will monitor him closely during this period. At the moment, it is still unclear whether Gill will travel with the squad for the second Test in Guwahati. His availability will depend on how quickly he recovers with rest and treatment. A clearer picture is expected only after continuous medical observation.

Gill had been ruled out of the remainder of the first Test after injuring his neck late on Day 2. The injury took place shortly after he came out to bat following the drinks break. Facing South African spinner Simon Harmer from around the wicket, Gill defended his first ball. On the next delivery, he attempted a slog-sweep and hit a boundary. However, the force of the shot seemed to cause a sudden whiplash movement. Gill immediately held the back of his neck and looked in pain.

The physio rushed onto the field and attended to him. Gill retired hurt after facing only three balls and was later taken to the hospital wearing a cervical collar as a precautionary measure.

His absence turned out to be a major setback for India during their fourth-innings chase. Set a modest target of 124, India collapsed to 93 all out and lost the Test by 30 runs. On a sharply turning Eden Gardens pitch, the Indian batting lineup found it difficult to stitch partnerships. With their captain unavailable to bat, the pressure on the remaining players increased, contributing to the collapse.

India now await further updates on Gill’s condition as they prepare for the second Test.

