Praveen Kumar Targets Gold At The Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Praveen Kumar Targets Gold At The Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

Praveen Kumar Targets Gold At The Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

Praveen’s journey is already etched in para sporting history. A silver at the 2019 Junior World Championships put him on the map. Another silver followed at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Determined to climb higher, he struck gold at the Asian Para Games, then battled to a bronze at the 2023 World Championships.

Pic Crtedit: NewsX Reporter
Pic Crtedit: NewsX Reporter

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Last updated: September 12, 2025 18:02:32 IST

 When Paralympian Praveen Kumar takes to the field at the Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships later this month, it won’t just be about clearing the bar — it will be about rising to the moment, in front of his own people, on the biggest stage India has ever hosted for para athletics. 

The championships, set for September 27 to October 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, mark a homecoming for one of India’s brightest stars in the T64 high jump category.

Praveen’s journey is already etched in para sporting history. A silver at the 2019 Junior World Championships put him on the map. Another silver followed at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Determined to climb higher, he struck gold at the Asian Para Games, then battled to a bronze at the 2023 World Championships. His finest leap came in Paris 2024, where he soared 2.08m to win Paralympic gold and set a new Asian record.

“Jumping in front of the home crowd will be unforgettable,” Praveen says with quiet confidence. “The training has been tough, especially moving between venues while JLN Stadium was being prepared. But that taught me adaptability. Now, with the new Mondo track, I feel ready. The energy of the fans will give me that extra push to go higher than ever.”

Training Through Shifts and Setbacks

With Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium under renovation, Praveen had to adjust his routine between the Thyagaraj Complex and Vinod Nagar Sports Complex. Each move tested his rhythm, but he turned the disruption into discipline proof of the resilience that has defined his career.

India’s Biggest-Ever Para Sporting Event

The Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships will see 2,200 athletes and staff from more than 104 countries, competing across 186 medal events. For many, including Praveen, it is more than a medal chase  it is also a key qualifier for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

For Praveen, every medal so far has carried the weight of his journey. But this one could mean more than all the others: a gold medal on home soil, lifted by the voices of thousands in the stands.

Tags: Praveen KumarWorld Para Athletics Championships

RELATED News

Cristiano Ronaldo All Set To Play In India? Goa Moments Away From Making History
Defending champs Australia confident ahead of ICC Women's World Cup 2025
Shubman Gill Names His Two Cricket Idols, But It’s Not Who You Think!
PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Pakistan vs Oman Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Asia Cup: From Riz-Bar's absence to emergence of power-hitters; pros, cons for Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

Cyber Protectors – Building the Next Generation of Ethical Hackers in India PNN Digital
Global Honour: KTR to Receive ‘Green Leadership’ Award in New York
Delhi: CBI arrests four people, including Military Engineer Services officers in bribery case
Praveen Kumar Targets Gold At The Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
East Timor emerges as new hotspot for scam centre operations, UN warns
Plane Crashes a Part of History? Two AI Engineers Plan the Unthinkable
Shah Rukh Khan sends love to Diljit Dosanjh for 'Tenu Ki Pata', says "Hope Aryan didn't trouble you"
Who Is This DU-Educated Odia Girl Stealing Hearts In Teja Sajja’s Mirai? Fans Can’t Stop Talking!
Why Spending 20 Minutes in Nature Can Heal Your Body
GATE Felicitation Ceremony in Noida Honours Students; GATEWallah (PW) Top Rankers Recognised
Praveen Kumar Targets Gold At The Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Praveen Kumar Targets Gold At The Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Praveen Kumar Targets Gold At The Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
Praveen Kumar Targets Gold At The Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
Praveen Kumar Targets Gold At The Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
Praveen Kumar Targets Gold At The Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

QUICK LINKS