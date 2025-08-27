LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Prithvi Shaw's Rumored Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal Joins Him for Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations, Pics Inside

Prithvi Shaw’s Rumored Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal Joins Him for Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations, Pics Inside

Prithvi Shaw celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his rumored girlfriend, an influencer Akriti Agarwal, who posted pictures with him on social media during the festivities.

Prithvi Shaw's Rumored Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal Joins Him for Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations, Pics Inside (Image Credit - Instagram/@akritiagarwal)
Prithvi Shaw's Rumored Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal Joins Him for Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations, Pics Inside (Image Credit - Instagram/@akritiagarwal)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 27, 2025 23:41:48 IST

Prithvi Shaw and his supposed girlfriend Akriti Agarwal were also caught together indulging in Ganesh Chaturthi. Popular social media influencer Agarwal shared images of the festivities and the posts were immediately followed by followers of the former opener of India.

Akriti Agarwal shares Ganesh Chaturthi moments

Akriti Agarwal too gave her wishes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration to her followers. The pictures were also accompanied by Prithvi Shaw which added to the speculation of further relationship between them.

The influencer has an immense follower count of over 3.3 million on Instagram. She has almost 90000 subscribers on YouTube, which makes her one of the popular icons of the younger generation.

Earlier last month Shaw had posted photos of Nusa Penida Island in Indonesia. Agarwal’s comment, “My perfect view,” received a playful response from Shaw, who wrote, “Ayyyy you.” This brief interaction between the two ignited their fans online.

Prithvi Shaw focuses on cricket with Maharashtra

Among all the noise in the personal life, Prithvi Shaw has been trying to restart his career in the field of cricket. He moved out of Mumbai in Maharashtra, in the first part of the year, to find his new life. His first appearance in state team was spectacular as he struck a century in Buchi Babu Trophy 2025 match against Chhattisgarh.

The knock came on a hard Chennai pitch that favored spin bowling a lot. But Shaw had his aggressive version of cricket, and, scoring freely, made the game turn in favour of Maharashtra. The innings brought back to the minds of many the inherent talent he had to master bowlers in uncongenial situations.

Prithvi Shaw misses IPL 2025 opportunity

However, Shaw was disappointed during the IPL 2025 mega-auction despite giving glimpses of his talent in domestic cricket. He was unsold in the event that took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A large number of fans believed that he could go back as a replacement signing at the tournament but this did not happen.

It was a big blow to Shaw who at some time opened the batting in all the three formats in India. He was also not in the league and this implied that he was not in a big platform to demonstrate his batting abilities to both the selectors and franchises.

Indian comeback remains Prithvi Shaw’s goal

Shaw has thus far played five Test matches, six ODIs and one T20I. In July 2021 he played the last time in the national team. Since that, he has been trying to return.

Having the support of Maharashtra, Shaw is now bent on compiling a solid domestic season. His best opportunity to make his way back into the plans of the selectors could be a regular stream of performances. To the opener, Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with Akriti Agarwal was a blessing off the field, yet his ultimate desire will be an international comeback.

