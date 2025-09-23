The 2024/25 season became one of the most influential and impactful seasons of the career of the French winger player Ousmane Dembele because the former had the most successful year in his career up to this moment. Dembele contributed greatly to Paris Saint Germain as the team won a historic treble of Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and most importantly, the UEFA championship league in the history of the world.

Ousmane Dembele Winner Of Ballon d’Or 2025

Dembele had career highs in terms of goals 21 and assists 8 in the fewest League games 29 of his career, which makes him one of the most clinical forwards in Ligue 1. His lightning speed, dribbling and imagination made it difficult for the defenses to cope with and his improved finishing added another dimension to his play. At PSG, Dembele was similarly in the same rank as he produced 8 goals and 6 assists in 15 games as the team headed to European glory in the Champions League. He had a total of 35 goals and 15 assists in 52 games in all events of the season, World Class numbers and a sign of some measure of consistency and versatility. Other than statistics, the influence of Dembele was depicted in key moments. The fact that he can stretch defenses, relate play and offer game changing contributions meant that he is the center of the PSG attack. To a player who had been branded inconsistent and prone to injuries, his survival and maturity this season was a massive change to his career.







Nevertheless, the 2024/25 season of Dembele has solidified him as one of the most successful in Europe. It showed a complete gamer, a person capable of making PSG achieve historic success and establish a discourse on the greatest individual award in football.

