PSL 2026 Standings After LHQ vs KRK Match: Karachi Stay Atop, Hyderabad On Last Spot | Pakistan Super League Points Table

Pakistan Super League Points Table: On the back of a last-over win by four wickets in match number seven of the Pakistan Super League, Karachi Kings raced to the top spot of the points table on Sunday. Top efforts from Abbas Afridi, Mohammed Waseem, and Adam Zampa helped Kings attain their second consecutive win in the tournament. Notably, Lahore Qalandars’ defeat has taken them down to second place, with Hyderabad Kingsmen holding onto the last spot.

Karachi’s net run-rate stands at 0.52, while Lahore Qalandars are at 1.57. Multan and Peshawar are in third and fourth spot, respectively.

Check out the PSL 2026 Updated Points Table:

Rank Team PLD WON LOST NR PTS NRR 1 KARACHI 2 2 0 0 4 0.52 2 LAHORE 2 1 1 0 2 1.57 3 MULTAN 1 1 0 0 2 0.82 4 PESHAWAR 1 1 0 0 2 0.67 5 QUETTA 2 1 1 0 2 0.65 6 RAWALPINDIZ 1 0 1 0 0 -0.67 7 ISLAMABAD 1 0 1 0 0 -0.82 8 HYDERABAD 2 0 2 0 0 -2.73

The winning captain, David Warner, reflected on the match going till the last over.

“(match stretching to the last over) Yeah, look, it does. We did it the hard way. As you just said, Shaheen bowled absolutely outstanding. A great spell. Four wickets, but look, it was a bit tighter than I would like. But look, it’s good to have two from two. Yeah, it is. And I think, you know, when you’re out there as a batsman, you feel like if you can try and take it deep, it might come into your advantage. But then towards the back end there, you know, we need 15 off the last over. It can be a little bit hairy.”

“It’s just good to get the job done tonight. It’s a great game for the tournament, actually, you know, Lahore-Karachi on Sunday night. I mean, so we loved it, absolutely. Yeah, it did, and I think it was the last game as well. Our spinners bowled fantastic in tandem. I thought Hamza and Hasan were fantastic as well. So, I think us squeezing in the middle and bowling in partnerships is really helping us at the moment. I think the spinners are licking their lips. But as batsmen, you can take a few balls to adjust and adapt.”

In the next match, Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the evening game, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Star In 6-Wicket Win Over KKR, MI Break ‘Opening Match’ Jinx After 14 Years