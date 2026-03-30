PSL 2026 Standings After LHQ vs KRK Match: Karachi Stay Atop, Hyderabad On Last Spot | Pakistan Super League Points Table

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Standings After LHQ vs KRK Match: Karachi Stay Atop, Hyderabad On Last Spot | Pakistan Super League Points Table

PSL 2026 Standings After LHQ vs KRK Match: Karachi Stay Atop, Hyderabad On Last Spot | Pakistan Super League Points Table

Karachi Kings have claimed the top spot in the PSL 2026 points table after a thrilling last-over win against Lahore Qalandars. Despite a masterclass from Shaheen Afridi (4/18), Karachi chased down 129 in a match defined by a rare five-run penalty against Lahore for ball-tampering

PSL 2026 Points Table After Match 6 (X)
PSL 2026 Points Table After Match 6 (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 30, 2026 02:21:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PSL 2026 Standings After LHQ vs KRK Match: Karachi Stay Atop, Hyderabad On Last Spot | Pakistan Super League Points Table

Pakistan Super League Points Table: On the back of a last-over win by four wickets in match number seven of the Pakistan Super League, Karachi Kings raced to the top spot of the points table on Sunday. Top efforts from Abbas Afridi, Mohammed Waseem, and Adam Zampa helped Kings attain their second consecutive win in the tournament. Notably, Lahore Qalandars’ defeat has taken them down to second place, with Hyderabad Kingsmen holding onto the last spot.

Karachi’s net run-rate stands at 0.52, while Lahore Qalandars are at 1.57. Multan and Peshawar are in third and fourth spot, respectively.

Check out the PSL 2026 Updated Points Table:

Rank Team PLD WON LOST NR PTS NRR
1 KARACHI 2 2 0 0 4 0.52
2 LAHORE 2 1 1 0 2 1.57
3 MULTAN 1 1 0 0 2 0.82
4 PESHAWAR 1 1 0 0 2 0.67
5 QUETTA 2 1 1 0 2 0.65
6 RAWALPINDIZ 1 0 1 0 0 -0.67
7 ISLAMABAD 1 0 1 0 0 -0.82
8 HYDERABAD 2 0 2 0 0 -2.73

The winning captain, David Warner, reflected on the match going till the last over.

You Might Be Interested In

“(match stretching to the last over) Yeah, look, it does. We did it the hard way. As you just said, Shaheen bowled absolutely outstanding. A great spell. Four wickets, but look, it was a bit tighter than I would like. But look, it’s good to have two from two. Yeah, it is. And I think, you know, when you’re out there as a batsman, you feel like if you can try and take it deep, it might come into your advantage. But then towards the back end there, you know, we need 15 off the last over. It can be a little bit hairy.”

“It’s just good to get the job done tonight. It’s a great game for the tournament, actually, you know, Lahore-Karachi on Sunday night. I mean, so we loved it, absolutely. Yeah, it did, and I think it was the last game as well. Our spinners bowled fantastic in tandem. I thought Hamza and Hasan were fantastic as well. So, I think us squeezing in the middle and bowling in partnerships is really helping us at the moment. I think the spinners are licking their lips. But as batsmen, you can take a few balls to adjust and adapt.”

In the next match, Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the evening game, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Star In 6-Wicket Win Over KKR, MI Break ‘Opening Match’ Jinx After 14 Years

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ball tamperingPSL 2026PSL 2026 Points Tablepsl ball tampering videoPSL Points Table

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Star In 6-Wicket Win Over KKR, MI Break ‘Opening Match’ Jinx After 14 Years

IPL 2026: KKR To Win Fourth Title Even After Poor Bowling Show Against MI? Here’s Why— Details Inside

IPL 2026: KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Takes A Swipe At Cricket Australia Over ‘Why Cameron Green Didn’t Bowl’ Question

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on 29 March As MI Beat KKR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Virat Kohli To Create Massive Record With His Whirlwind 78 At Wankhede

LATEST NEWS

US CENTCOM Chief Meets IDF Chief: Is The Pentagon Preparing For Ground Operations In Iran?

Watch: Female Fan Climbs Gate At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert, Raising Management And Security Concerns

‘Grateful To Begin This Beautiful New Chapter’: Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Heartfelt Post On Instagram, Fans And Co-Stars Share Best Wishes

The Bibi Files: TCN Documentary Exposes Netanyahu Over Corruption, Relations With Billionaires, Hamas, And Sex Tape — Know What’s Inside The Film Banned In Israel

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Virat Kohli To Create Massive Record With His Whirlwind 78 At Wankhede

Meet Qamar Javed Bajwa: Former Pakistan Army Chief And Key Figure In The Pulwama Attack, Now In Critical Condition—Is He Alive? Check Health Update

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s Explosive 78 Triggers Fan Frenzy in High-Octane MI vs KKR Opener

Rohit Sharma Hits 50th IPL Fifty: Joins Virat Kohli In Exclusive Half-Century Club

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings: Shaheen Afridi, Sikandar Raza Under Scanner For Security Breach Amid PSL 2026 — PCB Likely To Initiate Probe

IPL 2026 | MI’s Ultimate Savior? Shardul Thakur’s Stunning Spell vs KKR Triggers ‘Lord’ Fan Frenzy

PSL 2026 Standings After LHQ vs KRK Match: Karachi Stay Atop, Hyderabad On Last Spot | Pakistan Super League Points Table

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PSL 2026 Standings After LHQ vs KRK Match: Karachi Stay Atop, Hyderabad On Last Spot | Pakistan Super League Points Table

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PSL 2026 Standings After LHQ vs KRK Match: Karachi Stay Atop, Hyderabad On Last Spot | Pakistan Super League Points Table
PSL 2026 Standings After LHQ vs KRK Match: Karachi Stay Atop, Hyderabad On Last Spot | Pakistan Super League Points Table
PSL 2026 Standings After LHQ vs KRK Match: Karachi Stay Atop, Hyderabad On Last Spot | Pakistan Super League Points Table
PSL 2026 Standings After LHQ vs KRK Match: Karachi Stay Atop, Hyderabad On Last Spot | Pakistan Super League Points Table

QUICK LINKS