QTG vs KRK Match Prediction PSL 2026 Match 2: David Warner vs Saud Shakeel— Who Will Win Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Clash in Pakistan Super League?

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Match Prediction: Quetta Gladiators and David Warner’s Karachi Kings will take on in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. Both teams will be looking to start their respective campaigns with a win. With the eight PSL teams playing only 10 teams in the league stage, every game is crucial for the teams in the race to the playoffs.

Karachi Kings, led by Warner, are slight favourites coming into this clash. The winner from the 2020 season boasts a strong batting line-up featuring skipper Warner, Muhammad Waseem, Reeza Hendricks, Salman Agha, and Azam Khan. With Moeen Ali as their all-rounder, they have a balanced squad. With Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, and Mir Hamza in the squad, the Kings could field a strong attack.

Meanwhile, the Gladiators feature Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq as their lead spinners in the bowling department. Tom Curran and Alzarri Joseph will lead the pace attack. The batting line-up features the likes of Ben McDermott, Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafay, and captain Saud Shakeel.

QTG vs KRK: Who will win in PSL 2026 today?

Karachi Kings edge Quetta Gladiators out when it comes to being the favourite to win the second match of the PSL 2026. The Warner-led side features a stronger batting line-up when compared to the Gladiators. Led by the Australian opener, the lineup features Muhammad Waseem and Rilee Rossouw. By using three overseas spots in the batting lineup, the Gladiators could opt for either Moeen Ali or Adam Zampa. They could field both of them by dropping Rossouw or Waseem.

QTG vs KRK: Who will score the most runs?

Despite being one of the oldest players in the league, David Warner will be expected to be among the runs as his team takes on the Quetta Gladiators. The left-handed batter from Australia has been one of the top batters in the history of the shortest format. Warner played his first season in the PSL last year. The 39-year-old scored 368 runs in the season, having played 11 games. He struck at a rate of more than 150 and scored three fifties. Leading up to the tournament, Warner had enjoyed a good run of form in the Big Bash League, where he scored 433 runs in only eight games, averaging 86.6 while striking at close to 155.

QTG vs KRK: Who will take the most wickets?

Quetta Gladiators’ spin duo of Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq will be expected to take the most wickets. The two spinners were highly successful in the previous season. While Ahmed picked up 17 wickets in 12 games, Tariq claimed 10 scalps in five matches for the Gladiators. Given the mystery they possess with their spin bowling, both Abrar and Tariq could prove to be a challenge for the Kings.

Also Read: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H And Probable Playing XIs