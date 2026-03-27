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Home > Sports News > Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H And Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H And Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators face Karachi Kings in PSL 2026’s high-stakes opener at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Both teams have strong legacies, with detailed pitch, weather reports, squads, and probable playing XIs outlined.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings (Image Credits:X)
Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 27, 2026 12:52:38 IST

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Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H And Probable Playing XIs

Runners-up from last season, the Quetta Gladiators, will begin their PSL 2026 campaign against the Karachi Kings, led by David Warner. The match promises to be a high-octane contest, featuring two sides that reached the knockouts in the previous season.

This fixture continues a long-standing PSL rivalry, with both teams having left significant marks in the league over the past decade. The tournament opened with the defending champions dominating the new entrants, the Hyderabad Kingsmen, at their home ground in Lahore, setting the tone for the season.

Captains and Leadership

David Warner will continue as the Karachi Kings captain after guiding the team to a third-place finish in the points table last season, though they fell short in the eliminator against the Lahore Qalandars. On the other side, the Quetta Gladiators will be led by former PSL-winning captain Saud Shakeel, aiming to claim the trophy after finishing as runners-up last year.

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QTG vs KRK Head-to-Head Record

The Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have been competing in the Pakistan Super League for over a decade. Historically, the Gladiators have held the upper hand, winning nearly twice as many matches as the Kings.

Competition Matches Played QTG Wins KRK Wins No Result Tiedators’ dominance in the rivalry, although recent encounters show a more competitive edge with Karachi Kings claiming victories in two of the last five meetings.

QTG vs KRK Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium pitch in Lahore, as observed in the recent Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen match, is a mix with a tinge of grsss offering excellent bounce. The ball comes onto the bat smoothly, making it ideal for strokeplay and aggressive batting.

While spinners are unlikely to get much assistance, the venue consistently ranks among the highest-scoring grounds in Pakistan. Teams batting first often benefit by putting up a strong total early in the innings.

QTG vs KRK Weather Report

Lahore experiences significant temperature fluctuations during this time of year, with cooler evenings following warmer daytime conditions. Skies are generally cloudy, but the chances of rain are minimal.

Strong winds could aid seamers by providing lateral movement, although a slight possibility of thunderstorms cannot be completely ruled out. Overall, conditions are expected to favour high-scoring contests.Lahore Weather (Image Credits: X)

Lahore Weather (Image Credits: X)

QTG vs KRK: Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Usman Tariq, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain, Alzarri Joseph, Rilee Rossouw, Wasim Akram Jnr, Khan Zeb, Bismillah Khan, Saqib Khan, Ahsan Ali, Brett Hampton, Sam Harper, Ahmed Daniyal, Abrar Ahmed, Jahanzaib Sultan, Jahandad Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Bevon Jacobs, Ben McDermott, Tom Curran, and Khalil Ahmed.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Mohammad Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Reeza Hendricks, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan, Haroon Arshad, Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Muhammad Waseem, Ihsanullah, and Rizwanullah.

QTG vs KRK Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI: Saud Shakeel (c), Ben McDermott, Khawaja Nafay, Hasan Nawaz, Bevon Jacobs, Jahanzaib Sultan, Tom Curran, Jahandad Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed.

Karachi Kings Playing XI: David Warner (c), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Agha, Azam Khan, Moeen Ali, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza and Ihsanullah/Adam Zampa.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Rewards Wankhede Stadium Groundstaff After Fulfilling T20 World Cup Promise — Gesture Wins Hearts

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Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H And Probable Playing XIs
Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H And Probable Playing XIs
Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H And Probable Playing XIs
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