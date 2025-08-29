PV Sindhu Delivers One Of Her Best Wins Of 2025 At BWF World Championships In Paris!

Veteran Indian badminton star PV Sindhu tried again to show she is one of the greatest badminton players in the world, as she played her way through Round 16 at BWF World Championships 2025 in Paris.

PV Sindhu’s Journey through BWF World Championships 2025

PV Sindhu, world ranked 15 in the world and decorated in tricolor at Adidas Arena, defeated no 2 from China Wang Zhi Yi, to win round of 16, showing her skill in a quick, light 48 minutes: 21, 19, 21, 15. Earlier in the tournament, Sindhu had some bumps in the road with her early matches and was tentative and unable to find her rhythm. Nevertheless, just when the pressure was on, she finally got her groove in Paris. The win against Wang Zhi Yi is not your average match for a player with Sindhu’s pedigree, as it is regarded as one of Sindhu’s most impressive recent victories and has rekindled the hopes of someone who would ultimately win a championship and has apathetic critics of her consistency.

Who is PV Sindhu facing next?

After this result, Sindhu now progresses to the women’s singles quarterfinals, where she faces Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani on her path toward a historic sixth World Championship medal, which is important, considering at this level, few players ever get a medal for elite accomplishment.

Other Indian shuttlers at BWF World Championships 2025

In addition to Sindhu, other Indian shuttlers also had success at this tournament as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy And Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila And Tanisha Crasto progressed through their respective draws. HS Prannoy lost to world No 2 Anders Antonsen in a closely contested match but left an impression with his tenacity. For Sindhu, her win is much more than simply moving forward, it’s a motivational spark and renewed sense of class. Now additionally charged, she goes into the quarters looking to chase glory again and capitalize on the momentum, on the biggest stage in the world.

