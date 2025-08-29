US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!

The fifth day of the 2025 US Open served as a fantastic display of dominant showings, heated rivalries, and jaw dropping upsets that have changed the landscape of the men’s draw. Jannik Sinner, the defending champion and world No 1, continued his dominant and perfectionist run with another easy straight set victory. The Italian hasn’t lost more than three games in a set in his first two matches, and is appearing as fit and accurate as he’s ever been. He now faces a tough third match against 27th seed Denis Shapovalov, and if he can navigate that, a possible fourth round showdown with American Tommy Paul.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz, world No 2, has followed a similar path winning his first two matches with not losing a set. It’s an exciting possibility of a Sinner Alcaraz match up later in the event. While the favorites rolled on, the men’s draw served as a liquid hot serious of surprises below them. Swiss qualifier Leandro Riedi was able to come back from two sets down to defeat 19th seed Francisco Cerundolo. In another match of dramatic fall from grace, Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak came back to defeat 9th seed Karen Khachanov after being down two sets in an entertaining five setter. With 5th seed Jack Draper now withdrawn, the top half of the draw has opened phenomenally.

Venus Williams and her first Doubles match

At the same time, Alexander Zverev continued his perfect play, advancing in straight sets and holding open the possibility of setting up a stellar semifinal match with Sinner. On the women’s side of the draw, top seed Iga Swiatek survived a gritty three set affair on Ashe Stadium, extending her stay, however it showed that she needs to to get into sharper form sooner rather than later. She will meet No 29 seed Anna Kalinskaya, who hasn’t met too much vigor in her tournament play so far in round three. Naomi Osaka kept up her praise worthy play, coasting past Hailey Baptiste in straight sets and now entering as a serious threat in Swiatek’s half of the draw. She is next slated to play No. 15 seed Daria Kasatkina.

In doubles, the timeless Venus Williams, who appeared in her first women’s doubles match at the US Open in over a decade, and her partner Leylah Fernandez, scored a victory over six seeded Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez in their new partnership. A now euphoric crowd sent them on their way in the nice, rounded out first week of Day Five, dominance, delay and destiny. The start of a great second week.

