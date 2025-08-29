LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!

US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!

Day 5 of the US Open 2025, which featured the tournament's undisputed top two players, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, both of whom won straight sets, blended authority and excitement. Sinner and Alcaraz are now headed for a collision later in the tournament following a string of impressive but wild outcomes.

In a second round encounter against Sofia Kenin, Naomi Osaka demonstrated her abilities to perhaps win a third US Open championship. (Image Credit: ANI)
In a second round encounter against Sofia Kenin, Naomi Osaka demonstrated her abilities to perhaps win a third US Open championship. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 29, 2025 11:52:15 IST

The fifth day of the 2025 US Open served as a fantastic display of dominant showings, heated rivalries, and jaw dropping upsets that have changed the landscape of the men’s draw. Jannik Sinner, the defending champion and world No 1, continued his dominant and perfectionist run with another easy straight set victory. The Italian hasn’t lost more than three games in a set in his first two matches, and is appearing as fit and accurate as he’s ever been. He now faces a tough third match against 27th seed Denis Shapovalov, and if he can navigate that, a possible fourth round showdown with American Tommy Paul. 

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner 

Carlos Alcaraz, world No 2, has followed a similar path winning his first two matches with not losing a set. It’s an exciting possibility of a Sinner Alcaraz match up later in the event. While the favorites rolled on, the men’s draw served as a liquid hot serious of surprises below them. Swiss qualifier Leandro Riedi was able to come back from two sets down to defeat 19th seed Francisco Cerundolo. In another match of dramatic fall from grace, Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak came back to defeat 9th seed Karen Khachanov after being down two sets in an entertaining five setter. With 5th seed Jack Draper now withdrawn, the top half of the draw has opened phenomenally.

Venus Williams and her first Doubles match

At the same time, Alexander Zverev continued his perfect play, advancing in straight sets and holding open the possibility of setting up a stellar semifinal match with Sinner. On the women’s side of the draw, top seed Iga Swiatek survived a gritty three set affair on Ashe Stadium, extending her stay, however it showed that she needs to to get into sharper form sooner rather than later. She will meet No 29 seed Anna Kalinskaya, who hasn’t met too much vigor in her tournament play so far in round three. Naomi Osaka kept up her praise worthy play, coasting past Hailey Baptiste in straight sets and now entering as a serious threat in Swiatek’s half of the draw. She is next slated to play No. 15 seed Daria Kasatkina. 

In doubles, the timeless Venus Williams, who appeared in her first women’s doubles match at the US Open in over a decade, and her partner Leylah Fernandez, scored a victory over six seeded Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez in their new partnership. A now euphoric crowd sent them on their way in the nice, rounded out first week of Day Five, dominance, delay and destiny. The start of a great second week.

Also Read: Diamond League 2025 Final Results: Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Julian Weber Takes Gold

Tags: Carlos AlcarazJannik SinnerUS open 2025US Open CupVenus Williams

RELATED News

Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Is This Lionel Messi’s Last Game? He Hints At Farewell
End Of An Era: Rahul Dravid Steps Down As Head Coach Of Rajasthan Royals
Are You Aware Of Roger Federer’s Biggest Possible Deal In The History Of Sports And Its Reasons?
RCB Offers ₹25 Lakh Each to Families Who Lost Their Loved Ones In The Tragic Stadium Stampede

LATEST NEWS

Temple Sewadaar Allegedly Beaten To Death In Delhi’s Kalkaji Area, One Nabbed
US Denies Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Entry to UN Amid Growing Support for Palestinian Statehood
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?